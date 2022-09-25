Meals on Wheels delivered to you
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
8-Week free
senior workshops
The Hamilton Senior Center will be holding free workshops called ‘A Matter of Balance’ for seniors on Mondays, from Sept. 26 to Nov. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The focus will be on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved! For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.. Learn more at: https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/
Salem Education
Foundation Grants
Salem public school teachers and staff are invited by Salem Education Foundation to apply for grants to benefit students in the 2022-23 school year. Teachers may also partner with community groups to submit applications. SEF funds grants up to $1,000 for creative projects that go beyond the scope of the regular school budget and up to $3,000 for collaborative grants that benefit two or more schools. Grant are intended to improve student achievement, inspire creativity and student engagement, present curriculum in a unique setting, and promote special projects in STEM, the arts, literacy, social studies and leadership, health and wellness, and others. To apply, go to: salemeducationfoundation.org. Deadline is Oct. 10. Successful applicants will be notified by early December. Questions? Visit: salemeducationfoundation.org, or contact SEF Grants co-chairs, Peg Howard at pegv123@comcast.net or Steve Beauparlant at stephenbeauparlant@gmail.com.
Waste drop-off
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. Subsequent curbside yard waste collections take place the weeks of Oct. 17, Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St.., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit :https://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris.