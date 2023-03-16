Becoming Beloved
Community at AMC
A four-part community open forum series continues on Wednesday, March 22, at 6 p.m., with the topic of diversity, equity and inclusion. The series is sponsored by Ascension Memorial Church, 31 County St., Ipswich. The March 22 session will focus on “Diversity, Equality and Inclusion: Becoming Beloved Community.” The final gathering on March 29 will look at “Accepting the Reality of Climate Change with Hope.” Today’s young people inherit a world unstable in unprecedented ways: upheavals and threats to the environment, democratic institutions, diversity and inclusion, the economy and our ability to find common ground. Together, these contribute to a growing levels of anxiety and depression, especially in teens and young adults. The series is held in St. Matthew’s Parlor at AMC, 31 County St., Ipswich. For more information, www.amcipswich.org/
Peabody Institute
Library Danvers programs
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, welcomes Grades 6-12 to take part in the Tech Take-Apart, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Deconstruct gizmos and devices to see what makes them work. Then, reassemble the parts into a techie sculpture. Register at: https://danverslibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/tech-take-apart-teen/
Beverly Bootstraps
seeking donations
A leading social service agency on the North Shore, Beverly Bootstraps last year celebrated 30 years, now offering a diverse food assistance program, client support services, adult education, youth and adult programs, and a Thrift Shop. In 2022, food pantry visits reached an all-time high, with nearly 13,000 over the year. Now, with rampant inflation, a possible looming recession, and the recently announced end of SNAP Emergency Allotments, that number will only grow. Beverly Bootstraps asks that you consider donating today at give.beverlybootstraps.org, mailing a check, or dropping off non-perishable food items at 35 Park St. in Beverly to help those in need in our community.
Code Club at
Peabody Library
Learn to code by playing games, starting this February, in the Peabody Library's weekly code club meetings every Thursday at 3 p.m. Tweens and teens in grades 6-12 are welcome in the library’s Creativity Lab to learn computer programming skills through a series of tutorials and projects. They will work towards building websites, video games, phone apps, animations and more, while learning how to become better problem solvers and critical thinkers. Fiero's interface makes learning to code easy, competitive, and fun. Learn at your own pace, win prizes, join the Hackathon for the chance to win a robot. Free and in person at the library, 82 Main St., Peabody. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Library hosts
Book Club for Teens
A new book group exclusively for middle and high schoolers begins at 3:30 p.m. in the Peabody Main Library’s teen room, 82 Main St., Peabody, This first month they will read "City of Ghosts" by V. E. Schwabb. This spooky story follows Cassidy Blake, a young person who see ghosts, as she travels with her family through Scotland. Copies are available at the Public Service Desks at each of the three Peabody Library locations. Teens will decide on a name for this new club, and the next month’s book and/or genre, at the first meeting. Snacks and drinks will be on hand; free and open to tweens and teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required via the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Vegan Cooking
demonstration
Don't know the difference between seitan and tofu? Want to learn how to sub out ingredients to make popular vegan dishes? Join Thursday, March 23, at 5 p.m., at the Peabody Institute Library, West Branch, 603 Lowell St, Peabody, to learn about vegan cooking, while watching a cooking demonstration, Attendees enjoy a three course meal with refreshments. This program is free and open to the public, and registration is required, is required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
An Evening with
Stephanie James
Peabody native and recording artist Stephanie James brings her evocative, fresh "stunning, soulful" voice back to the Peabody Institute Library's Sutton Room on Monday, April 3, at 7 p.m., as part of our Spring Concert Series. A gifted storyteller who masterfully touches the hearts and souls of her fans, she is both raw and refined musically, establishing her status as a poised and powerful performer often likened to a combination of Linda Ronstadt, Sara Bareilles and Kacey Musgraves. James's debut album “Unbreakable” in collaboration with Grammy-nominated producers Jorel Corpus and Simone Torres, explores vulnerability, self-reliance, themes of growing up, and learning from the past. Stephanie is bi-coastal, between Los Angeles and he native Boston. Sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library Foundation and the McCarthy Family Foundation, attendees may register on the library calendar up to one month in advance at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/spring-concert-series-2023-stephanie-james-2/
Online Death
Café series
This winter and spring, the Peabody Library is resuming its series of online Death Cafés. It will be a lunch hour of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death offered on Zoom every other month, on Tuesdays at noon on April 25 and June 13. This event is facilitated by Richard Davis, a longstanding hospice volunteer who has led over 50 on-site and virtual Death Cafés. Bring an open mind and lunch. Pre-registration is required at: https://deathcafe.com/ to receive email confirmation and Zoom link.