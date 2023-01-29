Karen Grenier in concert
The Peabody Institute Library welcomes back gifted singer-songwriter Karen Grenier in concert on Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m., in the Sutton Room. Grenier's music resonates in the heart, leaving listeners humming her catchy melodies. This event is part of the Spring concert series. Advance registration is required. Contact: Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at: gtoth@noblenet.org, or call: 978-531-0100 x17.
North Shore Chamber Breakfast Feb. 1
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce hosts newly elected state Auditor Diana DiZoglio at its next Business Insight Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square West, Salem. DiZoglio, who ran on a platform of being the people’s auditor, will share her plans to increase transparency and bring fiscal accountability to state government and to address pay equity and social justice issues across all sectors. She is a former state senator (1st Essex District), state representative (14th Essex District), and chief of staff to the president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts. The forum opens at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast. The program begins at 8 a.m. Admission is $55 for Chamber members, $75 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Visit northshorechamber.org.
Polar Plunge back at Lynch Park
Take The Polar Plunge With Lifebridge North Shore And North Shore CDC on Feb. 12 - Super Bowl Sunday - from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. After three long years, the plunge is back at Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly, to help raise money to combat homelessness on the North Shore. Compete against other plungers, after-party begins at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Suzi Jordan at s.jordon@lifebridgenorthshore.org.
Ipswich offers free COVID test kits
The town of Ipswich is offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents and business operators. The rapid antigen tests from iHealth Labs can be picked up now from the Public Health Department and the Council on Aging, at Ipswich Town Hall, 25 Green St. Tests can also be picked up from Ipswich Public Library, 25 North Main St., during normal business hours. Town Hall hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m — Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Library hours: Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Results are available in 15 minutes. The tests include instructions in 12 language and are available regardless of vaccine status. Those testing positive should follow the state’s isolation guidance. Questions? 978-356-6600.
State Sen. Lovely sets office hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold office hours for constituents on the following dates: Jan. 30, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; Feb. 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Feb. 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Feb. 27, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; March 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; March 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., and 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody; March 20, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers. She will also hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.