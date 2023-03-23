‘Hungrytown’
plays Monday
The Peabody Institute Library is pleased to welcome back Hungrytown to play a concert on Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. in the Sutton Room, as part of our Spring Concert Series. Join folk duo Hungrytown’s Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, who’ve been touring for over 15 years with music inspired by the melodic storytelling of the 1960s folk revival, with a contemporary perspective (https://hungrytown.net/). Attendees may register for this event up to a month in advance at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/hungrytown-concert/
Black activism
in Essex County
Essex Heritage hosts a free symposium on Saturday, March 25, at Salem State University. Local educators, historians, scholars, and students will explore the history of African American activism in Essex County. How can primary sources from the region’s past and contemporary voices in the local Black community inform our understanding of how to approach this topic? How are local museums, educators, and cultural institutions exploring these stories? Join us as we consider these and other questions via scholarly presentations, topic-specific break-out sessions, critical discussions, and facilitated activities. Attendees will also join Dan Lipcan, Ann C. Pingree Director of PEM’s Phillips Library, for a tour of the Peabody Essex Museum’s exhibition “Let None Be Excluded.” Coffee will be provided, lunch can be purchased. Registration is required at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdeYjgj8j-3Q01FsUrF36I_TffgeBbuFDSG2U13tGbU5SJ8qg/viewform
Open Dance Studio
Day at Salem State
Salem State is hosting Dance Studio Day, Saturday, April 1, from noon — 2 p.m., in the O’Keefe Center 303 Dance Studio. Sample one of the dance classes and learn about the program from SSU faculty. Please wear dance or athletic clothing. For more information, contact Dance Program Coordinator, Meghan McLyman at mmclyman@salemstate.edu.
Kids' Art Relief
offered in Peabody
'Art Relief' is a free kids arts therapy program open to the public at the Peabody Institute Library April 8 and 29, and May 1. Participants create artworks to take home or have displayed in the Children's Library. Workshop 1: It takes a Village! Making Cardboard Houses, Workshop 2: Abstract WaterColor Art, Workshop 3: My Family, My Tribe, My Vibe Bead Art pipe cleaner friends. Space is limited and registration is required at: https://www.artrelief.info/by calling 978-531-0100 or stop by in person at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody.