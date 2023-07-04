Kids get free lunches in Peabody
The Peabody Library’s Main Branch, 82 Main St. will be serving free lunches for children and teens to 18, no registration required, throughout the summer through Tuesday, Aug. 22. Everyday Monday through Thursday, July 10 through Tuesday, Aug. 22, lunches will be served. For these dates, the program will run from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Along with lunch, the library offers fun, free activities for participating families. Make It Mondays — Make cool stuff! (starts July 10), Time to Play Tuesdays — Fun games on the lawn, Water Play Wednesdays — Get wet (starts July 12), Thoughtful Thursdays — Take care, be nice. Lunches will also be served on Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Aug. 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins St. Peabody, Peabody High School, 485 Lowell St., Peabody. This program is supported by Peabody Public Schools, Citizens Inn, Project Bread, Child Nutrition Outreach Program, and Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Questions? Email: abridgewater@noblenet.org
Greek Festival Ipswich coming
If you think the Pastitsio Moussaka, Spanakopita Tiropitas, Gyros, roast lamb and Chicken Souvlaki sound delicious, wait until you see the Boston Lykeion Ellinidon dance group stepping in line like Zorba to live music by Enosis. It’s all there at the Greek Festival Ipswich 2023, on Saturday, July 8, 12:30 to 10:30 p.m., Sunday, July 9, 2:30 to 6 p.m. Shopping, authentic Greek Taverna. Admission $5, parking free with admission. Kids under 10 free, with Kids Zone. Raffles and many more. At the Hellenic Center, Ipswich, junction of routes 133 and 1A, Ipswich.
North Shore Friends meeting on Sundays
The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Barbershop chorus rehearsing Wednesdays
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Noontime basketball games at the YMCA
The Greater Beverly YMCA has announced the return of noon-time basketball to the Sterling Center in Beverly. YMCA members 19 and older are invited to play pick-up basketball for free Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m.
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about “at risk” residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Database explores Marblehead’s diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.
Beverly Bootstraps needs your help
A leading social service agency on the North Shore, Beverly Bootstraps last year celebrated 30 years, now offering a diverse food assistance program, client support services, adult education, youth and adult programs, and a Thrift Shop. In 2022, food pantry visits reached an all-time high, with nearly 13,000 over the year. Now, with rampant inflation, a possible looming recession, and the recently announced end of SNAP Emergency Allotments, that number will only grow. Beverly Bootstraps asks that you consider donating today at give.beverlybootstraps.org, mailing a check, or dropping off non-perishable food items at 35 Park St. in Beverly to help those in need in our community.
New Yoga Class for adults
Join Celine this summer on the Abbot Public Library’s lawn for her outdoor community yoga classes. (If rain, Program Room). These vinyasa-style classes feature poses centered around stretching and strengthening the body, connecting with the breath, and creating energy to power you through the rest of your day. Grab a yoga mat or a towel and come find your flow. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Abbot Public Library. Please note: the library opens at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Questions? Visit: www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481. The class schedule is as follows: Mondays, July 10, 17, 24 and 31, 8 a.m. (before library hours) Wednesday, July 12, 8 a.m. (before library hours). Wednesdays, July 19 and 26, 7 p.m.
Adult Summer Reading Bingo
The Peabody Institute Library’s adult summer bingo is back, through Aug. 31. Pick up a Bingo sheet, and once completed, you’ll be entered to win a raffle prize. You must be 18 years of age or older, and there is a limit of 3 entries per person per library. Winners will be contacted Sept. 4th. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 978-535-3354, visit us online, or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Moms’ Support Group
This Moms’ Support Group at Recovery Centers of America is specifically designed for moms who have children who are either actively struggling with addiction or have found recovery. Discussions will cover topics such as establishing healthy boundaries and being a supportive ally for children, while also taking care of our own well-being. This support group is a safe space for mothers, providing a sense of community and understanding among those who share similar experiences. By joining, you can find solace in the healing journey towards recovery. The group, which is free to the public, meets every Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon at Recovery Centers of America at Danvers, 75 Lindall St., Danvers.
Historical documentary films in Danvers
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting a free series of historical documentary film screenings with discussions presented by Heritage Films, Dan Tremblay, every second Monday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. Bring your lunch. Donations appreciated. Questions? Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666 or E-mail to dhs@danvershistory.org. Schedule: July 10, Gloucester Fishermen’s Fiesta History — Examining a Gloucester Cape Ann celebration, Aug. 14, Massachusetts State House Time Capsule — A late 1700s time capsule reveals messages, coins and artifacts from Paul Revere and John Adams, Sep. 11, Old Time Automobiles Built in Essex County — Essex’s history of auto design, development, production and Oct. 16, Ghost Stories of New England favorites — a few ghosts and unusual, creepy stuff.
Archaeology Society Speaker Series
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting an Archaeology Society Speaker Series every third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Tapley Memorial Hall 13 Page St., Danvers. A Zoom link is also available, email: dhs@danvershistory.org, or call 978-777-1666. Donations appreciated.