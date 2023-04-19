Beverly hosts Earth Fest 2023
On Sunday, April 23, Beverly will hold its second free Earth Fest from noon to 3 p.m., in Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly. Co-hosted by Green Beverly and the City of Beverly, the event will feature free raffles, live music, food trucks, a beer garden and earthy activities for all ages. Dress for whatever weather April may bring and come celebrate this beautiful planet. Bring a reusable water bottle; there’ll be a free water filling station. Consider carpooling as parking will be tight. Though free, bring money for food, beverages and optional donations.
2 more Earth Day events plannedChange is Simple (CIS) — the Beverly-based environmental education nonprofit that brings hands-on, experiential learning into classrooms augmenting lessons on math and science — will celebrate Earth Day with three family-friendly events—two of which will be on the North Shore.
Saturday, April 22, CIS’s 30-foot mobile learning lab, SCiLL (Sustainability Climate innovation Learning Lab) visits the North Shore Nature Fair at Glen Urquhart School, 74 Hart St., Beverly, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Sunday, April 23, noon to 3 p.m., SCiLL and the CIS team will be at Beverly EarthFest at Lynch Park for fun, interactive family activities focused on sustainability.
Lunchtime History Films on tapThe Danvers Historical Society is hosting a free series of historical documentary film screenings with discussions presented by Heritage Films, Dan Tremblay, every 2nd Monday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. Brings your lunch and learn. Donations appreciated. Questions? Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666 or E-mail to dhs@danvershistory.org. Schedule as follows: May 8, Women Airforce Service Pilots of WWII/WASP — little known heroic women and their flying skills. June 12, Lighthouse Keepers — The enchanting and challenging lifestyle and skills. July 10, Gloucester Fishermen’s Fiesta History — Examining a Gloucester Cape Ann celebration. Aug 14, Massachusetts State House Time Capsule — A late 1700s time capsule reveals messages, coins and artifacts from Paul Revere and John Adams. Sept. 11, Old Time Automobiles Built in Essex County — Essex’s history of auto design, development, production. Oct 16, Ghost Stories of New England favorites— a few ghosts and unusual, creepy stuff.
Archaeology Society Speaker Series beginsThe Danvers Historical Society is hosting an Archaeology Society Speaker Series every third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. A Zoom link is also available, please email: E-mail to dhs@danvershistory.org or call 978-777-1666. Donations appreciated.
Meet bestselling author Jason GayPeabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St, Danvers, welcomes best-selling author Jason Gay on Wednesday, April 26, at 7 p.m. to discuss his new book, “I Wouldn’t Do That If I Were Me: Modern Blunders and Modest Triumphs (but Mostly Blunders)” a humorous look at life in the face of overwhelming societal change from parenthood, marriage, friendship, work, and play to all other aspects of lives we find ourselves living. Gay is the sports and humor columnist at the Wall Street Journal. In 2010, 2016, and 2019, he was named Sports Columnist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists. He is the author of the bestseller Little Victories and a finalist for the 2016 Thurber Prize in American Humor. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Ward 2 Civic Association MeetingOn Tuesday, April 25, Beverly’s Ward 2 Association will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. Updates on issues and concerns related to happenings in Ward 2. All Ward 2 residents and business owners encouraged to attend. For more information, email: beverlyw2ca@gmail.com.
Celebrating Mary Oliver’s poetryThe Friends of the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, celebrates the poetry of Mary Oliver on Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. in the Gordon Room on the ground floor of the library. Oliver uses her keen powers of observation to help focus on nature’s small, simple, everyday wonders. Rev. Carol Strecker, the interim minister at Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church in Danvers, will analyze several of Mary’s poems, exploring words and images and life through her eyes. All are welcome to this free event and light refreshments and an informal reception will follow the program. For more information, call 978-774-0554.
Ipswich hosts drug take-back dayThe Ipswich Police Department, Ipswich Public Health Department, and Ipswich Aware, in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and community partners, will hold an event to collect prescription drugs and used sharps on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Ipswich Middle-High School, 134 High St. National Drug Take Back Day is a biannual, free, no-questions-asked event that gives you a chance fight against substance use disorder by disposing of potentially dangerous expired, unwanted or unused prescription drugs. Drop off unwanted pills or patches, but not liquids, needles or sharps. Also, One Stop Harm Reduction will distribute Narcan Nasal Spray is a treatment that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses. There will also be a Touch a Truck event for up close viewing of about police, fire, and EMS vehicles .There is a permanent medication drop box in the police station lobby and permanent sharps disposal kiosk are located in Town Hall, lower level. For more information: visit www.DEATakeBack.com.
‘Victorian Flowers We Still Love’The North Shore Horticultural Society will meet on April 27, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., at Sacred Heart Parish Meeting House, 62 School St., Manchester to hear Thomas Mickey present “Victorian Flowers We Still Love” — a program about James Vick (1818-1882), the Rochester, N.Y. seed company owner who sold America flowers for the home garden. Through his catalogs and his magazine, he Vick convinced people their home would not be complete without a flower garden, and his recommendations remain popular today. Free for members, $5 for guests.
WNYC’s Radiolab at Salem StateThe Salem State Writers Series and Center for Creative and Performing Arts present Peabody award-winning science journalist Lulu Miller on April 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the Metro Room, Ellison Campus Center, 352 Lafayette St. Miller is the co-host of WNYC’s Radiolab, host of Terrestrials, co-creator of NPR’s Invisibilia, and author of national bestseller “Why Fish Don’t Exist”, a nonfiction scientific thriller and memoir. She has been published in The New Yorker, The Paris Review, VQR, Orion, and beyond. Her reporting interests include disability, mental health, and, inexplicably, entomology. She has won honors from the George Foster Peabody Awards, the Associated Press, and the National Center on Disability and Journalism. This program is free. Additional information at salemstate.edu/arts.
Cookbook Club meets at libraryThe Peabody Institute Library, West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the West Branch Library, to share creations from a monthly selected cookbook or theme. From entrées to soups and desserts, each month centers around a different cookbook or theme. Books are available to be checked out a cookbook. The next meeting is Thursday, May 18, from 6 to 7 p.m., with recipes from “Cravings” by Chrissy Teigen. This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required online, or call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 or stop by in person.
North Shore Friends meetingThe North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Barbershop chorus rehearsingThe Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Larkin gala set for May 20On Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m., Essex Tech will hold its annual gala fundraiser in honor of Catherine Larkin and in support of the renovation and rebuilding of the Catherine Larkin Memorial Practice Cottage on the Essex Tech campus. The event will take place in a lawn tent in front of Smith Hall, at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, 565 Maple St., Danvers, and will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, a live and a silent auction, and a farm-to-table meal prepared by Essex Tech culinary students. A cash beer and wine bar will be on hand, and the 2023 Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented. Tickets are $150, or $1,200 a table of 10. Available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/larkin-gala-tickets-495248961977.