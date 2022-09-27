AMC hosts Blessing
of the Pets Oct. 2
Ascension Memorial Church, 31 County St., Ipswich, invites the community to take part in the Blessing of the Pets on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the regularly scheduled 8, 10:15 a.m., and 5 p.m. services. In celebration of the Feast of St. Francis, the Episcopal church will also be accepting donations of pet foods for distribution - though the local food pantry - to those in the community experiencing food insecurity who may also have cats and dogs in their families in need. Those with pets having issues with crowds, or other pets, are urged to bring a stuffed animal or photo of your pet for the blessing. For more information, call (978) 356-2560.
It's in the blood
this time of year
HFH Exhibitions will celebrate author Dacre Stoker presenting "Stoker on Stoker: Secrets Revealed, the Mysteries Behind the Research and Writing of Dracula," taking place at Cinema Salem on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and also featuring artifacts on display, book signings and screenings of the 1931 film "Dracula" in addition to "Bram Stoker’s Dracula" (1992). Tickets will be available on the Cinema Salem website, and also at www.eventbrite.com/e/dacre-stoker-celebrates-the-125th-anniversary-of-dracula-tickets-419239666127. Appealing to universities, gothic scholars, vampire fans and history buffs, Dacre Stoker's presentation has fascinated audiences around the world, exploring the issues behind the mysteries that have baffled Dracula scholars and fans since the book’s publication in 1897.
PLAV Harvest
Dinner set
Walter Dombrowski Post 63, Polish League of American Veterans U.S.A. will host a Harvest Dinner (DOZYNKI) Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 2, at The Portuguese American War Veterans Post 1 Hall, 103 Tremont St., Peabody, starting a 1 p.m.. Post 63 honors Dombrowski, a Peabody native. All are welcome, tickets are $20. by calling Walter or Ann Blazewicz at 978-531-7999, or mailing check payable to Plav Post 63, 46 Clement Ave., Peabody.
Shakespeare back
in Marblehead
Marblehead Little Theater presents Bill Cain’s classic “whodunnit” play "Equivocation," running at the Firehouse Theater at 12 School St., Marblehead, through Oct. 23. Set in London in 1605, the newly enthroned King James I commands Shakespeare to write a propaganda play to implicate the Catholics in the infamous Gunpowder Plot to blow up Parliament. To avoid the gallows, Shakespeare must learn to “equivocate!” Stay tuned to mltlive.org and MLT’s social media for tickets. For more information, visit: mltlive.org.
8-Week free
senior workshops
The Hamilton Senior Center will be holding free workshops called "A Matter of Balance" for seniors on Mondays, through Nov. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The focus will be on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved! For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.. Learn more at: https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/
Creative County
Initiative celebrates
Hundreds of artists and community leaders will converge on The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly, at 9 a.m. on Sept. 30 to celebrate five years of the Creative County Initiative, Essex County Community Foundation’s support for a strong creative ecosystem in Essex County. This countywide gathering connects the many who play a role in Essex arts and culture. San San Wong of the Barr Foundation; spoken word artist Michelle Poetica and officials from North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody are included in the lineup. Limited registration for optional Beverly arts tours following the summit will focus on architecture, art galleries and the Beverly free wall. Learn how to apply for future collaborative public art grants, place-based project funding and support for under-resourced artists and cultural groups beginning in early 2023. Creative County has awarded nearly $700,000 in partnership grants to support creative partnerships. The program runs till 2 p.m., and breakfast and lunch are included. Tickets are $25 at: www.creativecounty.org
Salem Education
Foundation Grants
Salem public school teachers and staff are invited by Salem Education Foundation to apply for grants to benefit students in the 2022-23 school year. Teachers may also partner with community groups to submit applications. SEF funds grants up to $1,000 for creative projects that go beyond the scope of the regular school budget and up to $3,000 for collaborative grants that benefit two or more schools. Grant are intended to improve student achievement, inspire creativity and student engagement, present curriculum in a unique setting, and promote special projects in STEM, the arts, literacy, social studies and leadership, health and wellness, and others. To apply, go to: salemeducationfoundation.org. Deadline is Oct. 10. Successful applicants will be notified by early December. Questions? Visit: salemeducationfoundation.org, or contact SEF Grants co-chairs, Peg Howard at pegv123@comcast.net or Steve Beauparlant at stephenbeauparlant@gmail.com.
Meals on Wheels
delivered to you
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.