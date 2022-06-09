Women’s Suffrage Movement presentation
On Wednesday, June 15, at 7 p.m., Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers, will be the setting for a 45-minute presentation by Fredie Kay, Esq., founder & president, Suffrage100MA. One of Danvers Historical Society's weekly speaker series, Kay will discuss the origins and 72-plus year history of the Women’s Suffrage movement in the U.S., with a focus on stories of the suffragists — both white and of color, followed by a Q&A. A graduate of Georgetown University Law Center, the Harvard Kennedy School and the University of Maryland, Fredie Kay is a speaker not to be missed. This event is free, but donations are appreciated. No registration required. Masks encouraged. Questions? Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666 or E-mail to dhs@danvershistory.org.
Rummage sale at St. Andrew’s
After a hiatus because of the pandemic, St. Andrew’s rummage sale returns June 18, beginning at 8 a.m. with the famous “stuff-a-bag” from noon until 1 p.m. This will be a “mini” sale, held outside, selling only adults’ and children’s clothing and shoes, “boutique” clothing; bric-a-brac (housewares), and toys, games, and puzzles. Donations will be accepted Sunday, June 12, noon to 7 p.m. and Monday, June 13, through Thursday, June 16, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please limit donations according to items listed for this mini sale. (No furniture, books, electronics, holiday items, artwork. stuffed animals, sports helmets, car seats, skis/ski boots, mattresses, weights, televisions, or CRT screens. The church requests that donors respect the drop-off hours; please do not drop items unattended outside the specified times. The Church of St. Andrew, www.standrewsmhd.org, is at 135 Lafayette Street (Route 114), just inside the Marblehead/Salem line. Proceeds benefit the church and its mission and ministries.
'Lux Aeterna – Light in Times of Struggle'
On June 25, Our Lady of Hope Church in Ipswich will be the setting for a. concert featuring selections from Faure Requiem and Lauridsen’s 'Lux Aeterna' from 7 to 9 p.m. Soloists Erin Smith, Soprano and Nathan Halbur, Baritone, will be accompanied on harp by Emily Lewis, Dr. Frank Corbin. Proof of vaccination and masks are a must. The concert is significant in the Chorus’ 90- year history, bringing light and peace in these difficult times. To hear selections from previous concerts, visit: https://www.chorusnorthshore.org/our-music/
Flag Day at Patton Family Archives
The Patton Family Archives will host a celebration of Flag Day on Tuesday, June 14, at the Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., South Hamilton, from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will also be a celebration of The Army’s 247th Birthday, the 66th birthday of the Army Flag and the Patton’s Wedding Anniversary. Free event on the back patio of the Patton Homestead. There will be a special sneak peak of the archives, a special exhibit for the day, and cake and lemonade will be served. For full tours of the archives sign-up online at www.wenhammuseum.org/pattontours. Questions? Call the Wenham Museum at 978-468- 2377 x 113 or e-mail: info@wenhammuseum.org
Dick Tobin's Derby Street
Like Hawthorne long before him, memoirist and Salem native Richard Tobin made notes of his neighborhood experiences in letters and books. On Tuesday, June 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the House of the Seven Gables, 115 Derby St, Salem, Tobin will share precious memories of day-to-day life in the Polish neighborhood during the 1940s and ‘50s, when "the door was always open and everyone went to 'The Gables' for activities lined up for the neighborhood by The House of the Seven Gables Settlement Association. Admission is $10. Members are free. For more information, visit: https://7gables.org/event/remembering-derby-street/
Keep Salem Beautiful Event now June 12
On Sunday, June 12, Keep Salem Beautiful, Creative Collective and Salem Community Gardens are bringing family fun to Splaine Park, 23 May St, Salem, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome to join in the event, which features food, fitness and fun, including a free yoga session, an eco-friendly craft, music, and a food truck. A local artist will be on hand to create a mural in real time. Locally sourced plants, trees and shrubs will be for sale. Keep Salem Beautiful provides the buckets, trash grabbers, gloves, and trash bags to make the clean up of the park and surrounding area safe, simple, and fun. Organizers give clear instructions, support throughout the clean up, and Salem DPW will haul away all the trash collected at the end! Questions? email: Janelle Rolke at Keepsalembeautiful@gmail.com or Jillian Rubel at jillian@salemcommunitygardens.org.
Salem Celebrates the Fourth
After a two-year hiatus "Salem Celebrates the Fourth," which entertains approximately 15,000 residents and guests at the Salem Maritime National Historic Site, will return this year on Salem’s historic waterfront on Saturday, July 2, for an evening of free music, fireworks and celebration. The Hillyer Festival Orchestra will return to the stage, preceded by opening act "Dis N Dat," a steel drum band. Those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or beach chairs, as seating on Derby and Central Wharves is first-come, first-served. Food will be available for purchase.
'Mudhook' plays Ipswich June 18
Mudhook, a Manchester, N.H.-based band specializing in the traditional shanties, fo’c’sle ballads, instrumentals and contemporary songs of the sea, will be aboard at Along The Way Coffee House. 12 Meeting House Green in Ipswich, for a show on Saturday, June 18. Join for the kind of sing-alongs that have made them a must at New England concerts and tall ship events. Doors open for seating at 6:30, and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, and light refreshments will be available. Masks are not a must but recommended. Questions? Call 978-350-2487.
Kids get growing June 22
The Peabody Institute Library's Children’s free gardening program gets growing in the courtyard on June 22, at 2 p.m., when children will have the chance to learn the basics of gardening while they plant vegetables in the Main Library's raised garden bed. They will also pot their own plants for home use. The library garden will be maintained throughout the summer, so children can return and monitor the plants' growth. Middle and high school students may volunteer to help and earn community service hours. For more information on volunteering, email Teen Librarian Allison Bridgewater at abridgewater@noblenet.org. Children of any age are welcome; those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required online at peabodylibrary.org/calendar. Please note: Subject to cancellation due to weather.