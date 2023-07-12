Saturday matinee at Abbot Library
On Saturday, July 15, at 1 p.m., Abbot Public Library at Eveleth School will screen a popular movie for adults in the Program Room. The film is based on a rock star legend. To view its title, visit the library’s website at tinyurl.com/July-Movie-Matinee or call the library at 781-631-1481. ote: Registration is required to attend. Visit: tinyurl.com/July-Movie-Matinee. Sponsored by the Friends of Abbot Public Library. Questions? Visit www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481.
Let’s Talk About Race series
Join in an informal open conversations on race lead by Jasmine Ramon, Town of Danvers’ director of Equity and Inclusion, weekly at 5:15 p.m. on Thursdays at the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Topics for upcoming Thursdays are: July 13, “What is intersectionality and why do I need it?”; July 20, “What are microaggressions?; July 27, “What is cultural appropriation?”; Aug. 3, “I just got called racist, what do I do now?”; and Aug. 10, “Talking is great, what else can I do?” The weekly conversations will be guided by such texts as "So You Want to Talk About Race," by Ijeoma Oluo and "How to Be an Anti-Racist," by Ibram X. Kendi. Reading of these books is not required, but are available for check out through the library. Registration is encouraged but not required. For more, www.danverslibrary.org/calendar
Kids get free lunches in Peabody
The Peabody Library’s Main Branch, 82 Main St. will be serving free lunches for children and teens to 18, no registration required, throughout the summer through Tuesday, Aug. 22. Every Monday through Thursday, July 10 through Tuesday, Aug. 22, lunches will be served. For these dates, the program will run from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Along with lunch, the library offers fun, free activities for participating families. Make It Mondays — Make cool stuff! (starts July 10), Time to Play Tuesdays — Fun games on the lawn, Water Play Wednesdays — Get wet (starts July 12), Thoughtful Thursdays — Take care, be nice. Lunches will also be served on Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Aug. 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins St. Peabody, Peabody High School, 485 Lowell St., Peabody. This program is supported by Peabody Public Schools, Citizens Inn, Project Bread, Child Nutrition Outreach Program, and Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Questions? Email: abridgewater@noblenet.org
Art Grows Here in Wenham
Calling all artists and creative souls for Wenham Museum’s Art Grows Here (AGH) project, a 10-day, map-guided tour of outdoor art created by members of the community throughout the towns of Hamilton and Wenham. Art Grows Here has been going for well over a decade. Anyone – including groups, individuals, professionals, or amateurs – can create an art installation. It is free to participate and free to tour! This year’s AGH will kicks off Friday, July 28, at 9 a.m. For more, www.wenhammuseum.org/
Moms’ Support Group in Danvers
This Moms’ Support Group at Recovery Centers of America is specifically designed for moms who have children who are either actively struggling with addiction or have found recovery. Discussions will cover topics such as establishing healthy boundaries and being a supportive ally for children, while also taking care of our own well-being. This support group is a safe space for mothers, providing a sense of community and understanding among those who share similar experiences. By joining, you can find solace in the healing journey towards recovery. The group, which is free to the public, meets every Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon at Recovery Centers of America at Danvers, 75 Lindall St., Danvers.
Historical documentary in Danvers
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting a free series of historical documentary film screenings with discussions presented by Heritage Films, Dan Tremblay, every second Monday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. Bring your lunch. Donations appreciated. Questions? Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666 or E-mail to dhs@danvershistory.org. Schedule: Aug. 14, Massachusetts State House Time Capsule — A late 1700s time capsule reveals messages, coins and artifacts from Paul Revere and John Adams, Sep. 11, Old Time Automobiles Built in Essex County — Essex’s history of auto design, development, production and Oct. 16, Ghost Stories of New England favorites — a few ghosts and unusual, creepy stuff.
Noontime basketball games at the YMCA
The Greater Beverly YMCA has announced the return of noon-time basketball to the Sterling Center in Beverly. YMCA members 19 and older are invited to play pick-up basketball for free Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m.
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about “at risk” residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Explore Marblehead’s diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.
Beverly Bootstraps needs your help
A leading social service agency on the North Shore, Beverly Bootstraps last year celebrated 30 years, now offering a diverse food assistance program, client support services, adult education, youth and adult programs, and a Thrift Shop. In 2022, food pantry visits reached an all-time high, with nearly 13,000 over the year. Now, with rampant inflation, a possible looming recession, and the recently announced end of SNAP Emergency Allotments, that number will only grow. Beverly Bootstraps asks that you consider donating today at give.beverlybootstraps.org, mailing a check, or dropping off non-perishable food items at 35 Park St. in Beverly to help those in need in our community.
New Yoga Class for adults
Join Celine this summer on the Abbot Public Library’s lawn for her outdoor community yoga classes. (If rain, Program Room). These vinyasa-style classes feature poses centered around stretching and strengthening the body, connecting with the breath, and creating energy to power you through the rest of your day. Grab a yoga mat or a towel and come find your flow. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Abbot Public Library. Please note: the library opens at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Questions? Visit: www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481. The class schedule is as follows: Mondays, July 10, 17, 24 and 31, 8 a.m. (before library hours) Wednesday, July 12, 8 a.m. (before library hours). Wednesdays, July 19 and 26, 7 p.m.
Beverly Block party back July 29
On Saturday, July 29 from 5:30-9:30 p.m., celebrate 10 years of Block Parties with Beverly Main Streets on Cabot Street in downtown Beverly This year, catch live music from local bands - Jittery Jack, the Squeezebox Stompers, Candlepin Slim and HD R&B - as well as DJ sets, beer, food from local restaurants, and party games. Stop by Beverly Main Streets’ booth for a 50/50 raffle and photo ops with a portrait board. Suggested $5 donation. Beer, wine, and sangria are cash only with valid photo ID. Cabot Street will be closed to traffic from 3:30 to 10:30 p.m., with detours and limited street parking. Walk, bike, use public transit, but do not miss this fun extravaganza. questions? Email: becki@bevmain.org
Free concerts at Patton Park
Sundays in Patton Park has kicked off its 2023 summer season of free outdoor concerts. The series will continue for eight weeks (rain or shine) and include a variety of musical genres. July 16: Rat Pack on Broadway (Theater classics & Americana); July 23: Headlands (Rock, Americana, country & folk); July 30: Dire Wolf (Grateful Dead covers and other rock classics); Aug. 6: Jambalaya Horns (New Orleans-flavored blues, soul & funk). Patton Park is located on Route 1A in Hamilton, a short walk from downtown and the T. If rain, the concert moves to the Tabernacle in Asbury Grove (follow pink signs from the park down Asbury Street).
Summer events for teens at Peabody Library
The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of events for middle and high school students centered around the Summer Reading theme of “Find Your Voice.” Daily events will be hosted in the Main Library Teen Room, 82 Main St., Peabody, Monday through Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. Our two branch libraries will have themed to-go kits for teens available for pick up. The themes for each week are as follows:
- July 10-13: Poetry
- July 17-20: Photography
- July 24-27: Creative Writing
- July 31 to Aug. 3: Music
- Aug. 7-10: Comic Art
- Aug. 14-17: Painting & Art
The programs are free and open to teens and tweens entering grades 6-12. Registration is strongly suggested, but drop ins are welcome. To register and learn more, visit the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Moonlight Movies at Patton Park
Moonlight Movies, hosted by the Hamilton-Wenham Recreation Department at the historic Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, are free and all are welcome to gather on the lawn at this historic property. Bring lawn seating, pack a picnic, or buy one from on-site vendor before the movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Movies are screened on fourth Fridays, July 28, and Aug. 25. Poor weather cancels; updates 24 hours prior at www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/. Parking is off-street and assisted by police. Beer, wine also available. Dogs on leash are welcome. Note the Patton Homestead is also open to the public from dawn to dusk daily.
Free Salem Trolley back
The city of Salem is once again offering residents free rides on the Salem Trolley through Sept. 30. Proof of residency/resident tickets are available at the Salem Trolley office, 8 Central St. The trolley runs seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and its route includes much of downtown Salem and also the Salem Willows, with regular stops along the way. For the complete route map, visit http://salemtrolley.com/map-of-tour-3.html. Seating is based on the availability and passengers will not be allowed to disembark and then get back onto the trolley.