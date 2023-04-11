How volunteers rule the world
Citizens Inn will host Brunch & Learn: How Volunteers Rule the World on Wednesday, April 19, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Citizens Inn Resource Center at Haven from Hunger, at 71 Wallis St., Peabody. Free event for people who live, work, or support the North Shore. RSVP to arhoades@citizensinn.org or 978 735-4478. To learn more about Citizens Inn, visit citizensinn.org.
Beverly Earth Fest 2023
On Sunday, April 23, Beverly will hold its second free Earth Fest from noon to 3 p.m., in Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly. Co-hosted by Green Beverly and the City of Beverly, the event will feature free raffles, live music, food trucks, a beer garden and earthy activities for all ages. Dress for whatever weather April may bring and come celebrate this beautiful planet. Bring a reusable water bottle; there’ll be a free water filling station. Consider carpooling as parking will be tight. Though free, bring money for food, beverages and optional donations.
League of Women Voters’ Warrant Night
The League of Women Voters of Marblehead will hold Warrant Night on Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. in the Marblehead High School Library. Sponsors of citizen’s Warrant Articles (Articles 44 – 54) have been invited to briefly present each article, followed by a short opportunity for questions. League member Sue Harris will moderate. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Warrant night is presented in preparation for Town Meeting which will take place May 1. Note: The event will be live on MHTV and taped to be shown on future dates and times.
Ward 2 Civic Association Meeting
On Tuesday, April 25, Beverly’s Ward 2 Association will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. Updates on issues and concerns related to happenings in Ward 2. All Ward 2 residents and business owners encouraged to attend. For more information, email: beverlyw2ca@gmail.com.
Beverly Creative Connection meets
Join Beverly Creative Connection in the First Baptist Church gymnasium from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on April 19 to catch up with your fellow creatives, enjoy some delicious Beantrust coffee, and talk about upcoming Earth Day and how we can do our part this year. Meet Sabrina Auclair, owner of Unpacked Living, and learn sustainability practices for every day life. Green Beverly will presentgreen initiatives, including their recently launched sustainable takeout container program. RSVP for Creative Connection; as always, the event is free, but we’d love to know who’s coming!
‘Victorian Flowers We Still Love’
The North Shore Horticultural Society will meet on April 27, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., at Sacred Heart Parish Meeting House, 62 School St., Manchester to hear Thomas Mickey present “Victorian Flowers We Still Love” — a program about James Vick (1818-1882), the Rochester, N.Y. seed company owner who sold America flowers for the home garden. Through his catalogs and his magazine, he Vick convinced people their home would not be complete without a flower garden, and hisrecommendations remain popular today. Free for members, $5 for guests.
WNYC’s Radiolab at Salem State
The Salem State Writers Series and Center for Creative and Performing Arts present Peabody award-winning science journalist Lulu Miller on April 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the Metro Room, Ellison Campus Center,352 Lafayette Street. Miller is the co-host of WNYC’s Radiolab, host of Terrestrials, co-creator of NPR’s Invisibilia, and author of national bestseller “Why Fish Don’t Exist”, a nonfiction scientific thriller and memoir. She has been published in The New Yorker, The Paris Review, VQR, Orion, and beyond. Her reporting interests include disability, mental health, and, inexplicably, entomology. She has won honors from the George Foster Peabody Awards, the Associated Press, and the National Center on Disability and Journalism. This program is FREE. Additional information at salemstate.edu/arts.
Cookbook Club meets
The Peabody Institute Library, West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the West Branch Library, to share creations from a monthly selected cookbook or theme. From entrées to soups and desserts, each month centers around a different cookbook or theme. Books are available to be checked out a cookbook. The next meeting is Thursday, May 18, from 6 to 7 p.m., with recipes from “Cravings” by Chrissy Teigen. This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required online, or call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 or stop by in person.
North Shore Friends meeting
The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Barbershop chorus rehearsing
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Larkin gala set for May 20
On Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m., Essex Tech will hold its annual gala fundraiser in honor of Catherine Larkin and in support of the renovation and rebuilding of the Catherine Larkin Memorial Practice Cottage on the Essex Tech campus. The event will take place in a lawn tent in front of Smith Hall, at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, 565 Maple St., Danvers, and will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, a live and a silent auction, and a farm-to-table meal prepared by Essex Tech culinary students. A cash beer and wine bar will be on hand, and the 2023 Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented. Tickets are $150, or $1,200 a table of 10. Available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/larkin-gala-tickets-495248961977.