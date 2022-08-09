Spotlight on Offshore Wind
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce shines a spotlight on the Salem offshore wind initiative at its Business Insight Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Hawthorne Hotel in Salem. Bill White, president and CEO of Offshore for Avangrid Renewables, will highlight his company’s plans for an offshore wind project in Salem Harbor and its effects on the region’s economy. Avangrid is leading the Commonwealth Wind initiative that will make Salem the second port in Massachusetts designed for the offshore wind industry — touted as the biggest economic development opportunity for Salem since the Salem Harbor station was built in the 1950s. White will present an overview and take questions from the audience. Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll will also speak at the event, which begins at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast followed by the program at 8 a.m. Admission is $50 for Chamber members, $70 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Visit northshorechamber.org or call 978-774-8565 for tickets or for more details.
SHS Class of ’61 reunion
The Salem High Class of ‘61 will hold its 61st reunion on Thursday, Sept. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at Danversport (formerly Danversport Yacht Club) in Danvers. Classmates, spouses, friends and relatives are welcome. The event includes a buffet luncheon. Cost is $40 per person. For more details contact P. Stafford at: sqkrlily@aol.com.
Banned Book Club
A new Banned Book Club for teens will meet the first Wednesday of every month starting Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody. A banned book is a book that has been removed from a school or library due to objections. Banning books is a form of censorship that the Peabody Library stands against, and instead invites teens to celebrate their freedom to read. No need to read specific books for this group or a specific book for these meetings, but you’re encouraged to read (at least part of) a banned book, or to have an interest in the topic you’ve read in order to chat about it. Snacks will be on hand. This program is free, registrations is encouraged at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar — where you will also find more information.
A foot-stomping night
The Along The Way Coffeehouse, a fundraising community outreach of the historic First Church in Ipswich, presents Daisy Nell & Capt. Stan with the “Crabgrass Band”, on Saturday, Aug. 13. Doors open at 6:30, and showtime starts at 7 p.m. Local favorites, Daisy Nell & Capt. Stan with their Crabgrass Band mates, combine songs of the seas and shores with bluegrass standards. Jack Schwartz on banjo, Pat Conlon on mandolin, Dimitri Eleftherakis on bass, and Maria Wolters on dobro join on vocal harmonies, for a down home foot-stomping night. Tickets are $10 per person at the door. Handicapped accessible. Light refreshments will be on hand. Call 978-350-2487 for more information. The Coffee House is located at the church, 12 Meetinghouse Green, Ipswich.
2022 Diamond Awards
The North Shore Chamber celebrates five extraordinary women of leadership and influence with 2022 Diamond Awards. This year’s recipients are regarded for their commitment and passion for leading with purpose, empowering women, serving others and making an impact professionally and personally. The honorees are: Samanda Morales, co-founder and CEO, Ahora, Inc., Lynnfield; Kim Rock, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Institution for Savings, Newburyport headquarters; Darcia Tremblay, Owner and President, Silver Lining Solutions, Rowley; Kathleen Walsh, President and CEO, YMCA of Metro North, Peabody/Lynn/Saugus; Betsy Merry, posthumously, real estate broker, businesswoman, community advocate, MerryFox Realty, Salem. Nominated by their peers, they will be honored at the North Shore Chamber’s second annual Diamond Awards Breakfast on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Kernwood Country Club in Salem. Tickets are $50 for members, $70 for nonmembers. More information at northshorechamber.org.
Italian Community Center meeting
The Italian Community will hold a ‘Notice of Members Meeting’ at the Italian Community Center, 302 Rantoul St., Beverly, at 6 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 18. Be prepared to pay membership dues, by check or money order, to ICC.