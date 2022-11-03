Hammond movie in Hamilton
Heritage Films Theater and Dan Tremblay present the film “Mysteries of Hammond Castle, Gloucester,” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. in Hamilton. This program is free, open to all. Viewers can also discuss experiences at this unique castle on the Magnolia shore. More information is available by calling 978-777-2711.
Last call for ‘Ghosts and Legends’
Join premier storyteller, podcaster, and author Jeff Belanger at the Peabody Library on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. for “Ghosts and Legends” storytelling that explores the unusual and unexplained: haunts around the world and in your own backyard. This multi-media adventure draws from Jeff’s research in his books, podcasts, adventures, and TV shows. At the Main Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, followed by a Q&A and book signing. Registration is required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/jeff-belanger/.
Free membership sponsored by post
During the week of Nov. 4-12, AMVETS is offering a free 2023 membership to any eligible veteran or current service member. Bring in your DD214 or military ID and fill out an application. You will have free membership in the AMVETS and admittance to Vittori Rocci Post 56 facilities, 143 Brimbal Ave., Beverly, for membership year 2023. For more information, contact Commander Tom Roccio at 978-223-0229.
‘Sundays at 5’ at AMC Ipswich
Ascension Memorial Church hosts its “Sundays at 5” every Sunday this fall. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
Murder on the Nile
Who killed rich, spoiled, beautiful newlywed Kay Moysten? The North Shore Players of Danvers present the classic Agatha Christie mystery play, Murder on the Nile. Curtain at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 13, at Maple Street Congregational Church, 90 Maple St., Danvers. For parking, use GPS 13 Charter St. Tickets $15-$20, at the door or at: www.northshoreplayers.org.
Zoom into Peabody Institute Library
Zoom into November’s new virtual programming from Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Registration for Zoom link for all programs is required via the Event Calendar at: danverslibrary.org. On Monday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., Bringing Home Our Heroes— Inside the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency with retired marine and WW II research analyst Tim Kelleher on Zoom. Using satellites to ID battlefields to DNA in a tooth to identify America’s MIAs, from Europe to the jungles of South East Asia.;