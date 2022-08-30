Latina heritage author panel
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., authors Isabel Cañas, Romina Garber, Priscilla Oliveras and Caridad Piñeiro will speak in a Zoom event hosted by Peabody Institute Library, Danvers. The authors will share their journeys to become published, keeping in mind their diverse Latinx backgrounds, and how their heritage has influenced their writing, characters, publishing journey and fan base. Cañas, a Mexican-American New York City-based fiction writer, has lived around the world and her work reflects it. Garber is a New York Times and international bestselling author whose books include Lobizona & the ZODIAC series. Oliveras, a Puerto Rican-Mexican, is a bestselling author who writes contemporary romance with a Latinx flavor. Registration for Zoom link is required at: danverslibrary.org. Copies of signed books are available at Bank Square Books.
Climate Change in New England
On Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, Danvers presents Quentin Prideaux on Zoom discussing the basic science of climate change and its effect on New England. Combining powerful images of the early effects of climate change with concrete data on what’s happening now, this presentation covers impacts and causes of climate change, actions needed now, and what it all means for the Northeast. Prideaux is a partner in the management consulting firm Alder Associates, and a board member of Sustainable Wellesley. He has a degree in Physics, an MBA, and a Masters in Sustainability from Harvard Extension School. He has long been engaged with climate change action and continually updates his material. Registration is required to receive your Zoom link. Go to: danverslibrary.org.
Find out what doomed Tituba
On Thursday, Sept. 8, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., join author and attorney David Tamanini at the House of the Seven Gables, as he shares his research and knowledge of Tituba, a Barbardos slave girl who was brought to Salem as a family slave and was the first in Salem to be accused in 1692 at the age of 12, of witch craft. An interview will be followed by an audience discussion, The event is free and coincides with this year’s theme of racial equity. Tamanini;s fictional account, based on copious research, is “Tituba: The Intentional Witch of Salem, ” explores the dehumanization, beatings and heartache that motivated her to accuse others of witchcraft. For more information on the in-person event, visit: https://7gables.org/event/tituba-today/, or visit: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/212428349107754. The House of the Seven Gables is located at 115 Derby St., Questions? 978-744-0991
‘Sundays at 5’ returns
Ascension Memorial Church’s “Sundays at 5” will kickoff the fall on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 5 p.m. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
Salem Education Foundation Grants
Salem public school teachers and staff are invited by Salem Education Foundation to apply for grants to benefit students in the 2022-23 school year. Teachers may also partner with community groups to submit applications. SEF funds grants up to $1,000 for creative projects that go beyond the scope of the regular school budget and up to $3,000 for collaborative grants that benefit two or more schools. Grant are intended to improve student achievement, inspire creativity and student engagement, present curriculum in a unique setting, and promote special projects in STEM, the arts, literacy, social studies and leadership, health and wellness, and others. To apply, go to: salemeducationfoundation.org. Deadline is Oct. 10. Successful applicants will be notified by early December. Questions? Visit: salemeducationfoundation.org, or contact SEF Grants co-chairs, Peg Howard at pegv123@comcast.net or Steve Beauparlant at stephenbeauparlant@gmail.com.
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Waste drop-off in Salem
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. Curbside yard waste collections take place the weeks of Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St.., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit :https://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris.
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about “at risk” residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or https:// www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.