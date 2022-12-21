Christmas Eve at Holy Trinity
Holy Trinity United Methodist Church, 16 Sylvan St., Danvers, will hold two Christmas Eve services on Saturday, Dec. 24. A family service, which will include a song in Spanish by children in the church along with some worship dances with tambourines and streamers, will be at 5 p.m., followed by a candlelight service with choir and carols at 9 p.m. All facilities are wheelchair accessible. For more information call the church office at 978-777-7408.
Joys of Winter open to Dec. 31
The Danvers Art Association's art show, the Joys of Winter, at the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., will run through Dec. 31. It will be in the Standring Room on the first floor off the library’s lobby (the former periodical room). Art Association members and nonmembers in neighboring communities are welcome to exhibit. There is no fee to enter, but artists’ entries must portray the joy. The show will offer all artistic abilities an opportunity to present the visual arts of oil painting, watercolor, acrylic, soft pastel, photography, sketching, pen and ink, as well as newer trends of digital art and fan art. Artists selling their work agree to commissions of 10% to the Danvers Art Association, 10% to the library and 80% to the artist. For details, email jimmorrocco@yahoo.com.
Christmas services at First Church
First Church in Wenham, at the corner of Main and Arbor streets, will be holding several Christmas services in the coming weeks. A Christmas Eve family service, with carols and a children's pageant, will be Saturday, Dec. 24, 4 p.m., followed by a candlelight worship service (communion, carols, readings and prayer) at 9 p.m. And on Christmas Day, 10 a.m., an informal service with carols and stories of Christmas.
Improv classes for teen, preteens
Marblehead Little Theatre is beginning Improv Class for Preteens & Teens, a four-session workshop introduction for preteens and teens, with improv games that translate to useful life skills like listening, creativity, patience, and collaboration instructed by Bruce Whear. Make new friends in a fun and supportive environment, while building confidence through skills including expressing emotions, agreement, and creating stories together. Each session concludes with a performance for family and friends. No prior experience needed; open to students aged 9-14, and and structured with playtime and individual attention. 2-hour classes, 12 students per class, Wednesday afternoons from 3:30-5:30 p.m., on Jan. 11, 25, Feb. 2, 8 at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St. Information and registration at: www.mltlive.org.
Speed Reads Collections available
The Peabody Institute Library announces new and improved Speed Reads Collections at all three locations. Books can now be checked out for 2 weeks, plus an addition to our website that allows patrons to easily browse our collections from home. Choose from the latest, greatest, and most requested books by Peabody patrons. The items are non-holdable, circulate for 14 days , and are non-renewable for swift circulation, ensured by multiple copies. To make space for new books on the Speed Reads shelf, items go on sale for $5. A new browse for book covers on new website page and place items on hold; includes fiction and nonfiction for adults, kids, and teens, plus items “coming soon.” Questions? Call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
'Peas for Fees' through Dec. 23
Salem's annual "Peas for Fees" ticket amnesty program is now running through Dec. 23, allowing for the waiver of up to $30 in late fees on parking violations in exchange for a donation of at least two canned goods or non-perishable items at the City Collector’s Office at Salem City Hall. City Hall is open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Christmas at the Castle in Ipswich
There's still time left to make this season merrier by visiting Castle Hill at Christmas. Don’t miss this year’s fantastical An Enchanted Christmas. Each room in the 1920s mansion is decorated for the holidays drawing inspiration from favorite stories and mythology, and top by the gift shop. Timed entry limit the number of guests for the comfort and safety of guests and staff. Advance reservations are strongly recommended at www.thetrustees.org for the following dates: School vacation week Dec. 27-31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Trustees Member or Ipswich resident: $15 adult and $9 child. Nonmember: $25 adult and $15 child.
Lovely office hours scheduled
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold office hours for constituents on the following dates: Jan. 9, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Jan. 23, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Jan. 30, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; Feb. 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Feb. 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Feb. 27, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; March 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; March 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., and 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody; March 20, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers. She will also hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
No mattresses in the trash
Mattresses, and box springs are no longer being collected with the city of Peabody's curbside trash collection and do not qualify as a bulk item due to the state’s new ban on mattresses from the trash stream (they must be recycled instead). When you purchase a new mattress, the state recommends you ask the retailer to collect your old one. In Peabody, you can bring your old mattress to the Peabody Recycling Center at 50 Farm Ave. Residents can purchase a $20 per mattress disposal sticker and a $20 per box spring disposal sticker. Stickers can be purchased at the Department of Public Services main office at 50 Farm Ave., the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, any branch of the Peabody Institute Library, or online at www.peabody-ma.gov. You are free to use other private disposal options and will be responsible for all associated costs. Call DPS with any questions or concerns at 978-536-0600.