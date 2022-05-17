An Evening with Ferencik, Montgomery
On Wednesday, May 18, at 7 p.m., the Danvers Library invites you to join award-winning author Erika Ferencik (Girl In Ice) and bestselling author, naturalist, and frequent guest on ‘GBH Radio Sy Montgomery (The Hawk’s Way) discussing their new books. In Girl In Ice, a young girl has thawed from ice alive speaking a language no one understands. An award-winning novelist, Ferencik writes adventure novels featuring women who brave internal and environmental challenges in steaming jungles, and desolated icescapes. Montgomery — a vegetarian animal-lover — takes up falconry to get close to the wild hearts of these magnificent birds in her new book ‘ The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty, This is a Zoom event and registration is required to receive your Zoom link via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
‘Sundays at 5’
at Ascension
On June 5, Ipswich’s historic Ascension Memorial Episcopal Church invites you to inspiring, out-of-the-ordinary, 30-minute monthly gatherings simply called “Sundays at 5.” Youth-led but designed for all ages, this spiritually inspiring opportunity is for people who find Sunday mornings problematic for getting to church. Music, art, poetry, scripture, and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the short service, followed by snacks, fun and games. “Sundays at 5.” speaks to something missing from lives, especially post pandemic, and is the result of numerous dialogues with area residents. All are welcome in the church at 31 County St., Ipswich. For questions, email Brad Clark at: rectoramc@gmail.com.
Danvers Historical
Society plant sale
The Danvers Historical Society is the recipient of dozens of Redbud and Ginkgo trees donated by the Bartlett Tree Experts for this year’s annual plant sale at Glen Magna Farms, 29 Ingersoll St., Danvers, on Saturday and Sunday, May 21, 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Be sure to come check out all the unique and beautiful offerings, from trees, native perennials, herbs and heirloom plants from the historic gardens of Glen Magna Farms.
Danvers GOP Town
Committee meets May 18
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) will meet Wednesday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m., at the Danvers Fire Station Meeting Room, 62 High St. Danvers. This is a regular business meeting and our last meeting before the Mass. GOP Convention on May 21. Candidates and issue leaders may be on hand to speak. Also up for discussion, the Danvers School administration and curriculum, as well as voter integrity and local municipal elections, Town Hall meeting for parents to discuss school concerns, MA-GOP Convention updates, and numerous issues affecting our town, state, and federalism. All concerned citizens are welcome and encouraged to attend. Questions? email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or leave VM at 978-774-5262.
Cottage Gardeners
Plant Sale Saturday
On Saturday, May 21, the Cottage Gardeners of Marblehead and Swampscott will hold their annual plant sale from 9 a.m, to 12:30 p.m. in St. Stephens’ parking lot, 67 Cornell Rd., Marblehead. Choose from hundreds of perennial plants grown in local gardens, as well as containers filled with annuals and succulents. Herbs and vegetable plants will be for sale as well as garden items. The Cottage Gardeners provide volunteer civic services by maintaining the gardens at the King Hooper Mansion, as well as the plantings at Devereaux Beach. The Cottage Gardeners of Marblehead and Swampscott are members of the Garden Club Federation of Massachusetts.
Patton Speakers event: Iraq War
On Sunday, May 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., the Patton Family Archives, 650 Asbury St., South Hamilton, will host Two "Blue Falcon" Paratroopers — Rich Barbato & Isaac Pike — for the third in Speaker Series, sharing their first-person perspectives in "Our War in Iraq: The Perspective of Two Paratroopers." The two paratroopers will share photos and recount their journey from Kuwait to the Baghdad International Airport and the Battle of As Samawah. Attendees will receive a key to open a green ammunition box filled with treasures as a door prize and a sneak peek of the archives. Tickets are limited and are available through: www.wenhammuseum.org/ for $20 general public; $15 for museum members, military, veterans and seniors.
Danvers' Peabody
Institute Library meeting
The Friends of the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday, May 18, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.. in the Gordon Room at the library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Officers and committee chairs will report on activities over the last year. Members present will be voting on the slate of nominations of open positions on the Board as well as proposed changes to the current bylaws. This meeting is open to the public; all are welcome.
Community Life
Center feedback
Salem for All Ages, in partnership with the Salem Council on Aging and the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Services, are conducting a brief survey to gauge public feedback regarding the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center (CLC). While the survey is open to all, the hope especially is to gather input from Salem residents who do not normally visit the CLC. The survey will be online through 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at: www.salemma.gov/CLCsurvey.
{div class=”page” title=”Page 1”}{div class=”layoutArea”}{div class=”column”}{div class=”page” title=”Page 1”}{div class=”layoutArea”}{div class=”column”}Danvers’ outdoor new water restrictions set
Danvers has moved to Level 2 — Seasonal Conditions of Outdoor Water Use Restrictions policy. This means outdoor watering is allowed from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., only. These restrictions were instituted when the state Department of Environmental Protection-mandated regulations as part of the Water Management Act, due to growing concerns of highly stressed river basins. Danvers is one of several communities in the Ipswich River basin, whose water basin prompted these new regulations. DEP regulations include a summer cap, which runs from May 1 through Oc. 1, restricting Town use to 3.8 million gallons per day (mgd). Conserving water now will reduce the need for the Town to implement more stringent restrictions later. For more information, visit :https://www.danversma.gov/departments/water-sewer-divisions/.{/div}{/div}{/div}Grinling Gibbons wood carvings at Castle Hill
In recognition of the tercentenary of the death of famed English Baroque carver Grinling Gibbons (1648-1721) and celebratory programming surrounding that anniversary, Castle Hill is partnering with The Art Institute of Chicago (AIC) for an evening event on Thursday, June 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. when attendees can view the Crane library carvings with curator Susan Hill Dolan and tour the first floor of The Great House. At 6:30 pm, the lecture “Retracing the Master’s Gouge: Recovering the Art Institute of Chicago’s Grinling Gibbons Overmantel,” will be presented by AIC Special Project Conservator Lisa Ackerman and Associate Curator for the Applied Arts of Europe Jonathan Tavares, who will chronicle their project to restore the AIC’s Gibbons overmantel. At 6:30 p.m., the lecture “Retracing the Master’s Gouge: Recovering the Art Institute of Chicago’s Grinling Gibbons Overmantel,” will be presented by AIC Special Project Conservator Lisa Ackerman and Associate Curator for the Applied Arts of Europe Jonathan Tavares. The speakers will chronicle their recent project to restore the AIC’s Gibbons overmantel. Visitors can then again view the Cassiobury carvings in the Crane library and enjoy a light reception in the Gallery of the Great House and out on the north terrace overlooking the Grand Allee. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, is at 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. For advance purchase tickets, visit www.thetrustees.org. Trustees Member: $24. Nonmember: $30. Questions? Call 978.356.4351.
Anne L. Page marker unveiled May 26
Danvers Historical Society and Suffrage welcome all to the unveiling of the Anne L. Page Women's suffrage marker on Thursday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Jeremiah House, 11 Page St., Danvers. The marker celebrates Danvers native Page's legacy working for women's voting rights as a founder of the Danvers Women's Association and her accomplishments as an educator. It is one of five new Massachusetts suffrage markers on the National Votes for Women Trail. The event will include a brief speakers program, the marker unveiling, an exhibit related to Pages contributions to the greater community. At Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. The marker project is funded through a grant by the William G. PomeroyFoundation, sponsored by the National Collaborative for Women's History Sites. The Danvers Historical Society annually awards the Anne L. Page Scholarship to a Danvers High School student.
Danvers Class of
1971 reunion slated
Danvers High School Class of 1971 “51st” Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, 134 McKay St., Beverly. The cost is $50 per person. For more information, please contact Gail Eaton at: gailme1@me.com.
Habitat for Humanity
golf benefit May 31
On Tuesday, May 31, Essex County Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Golf Fore Homes Golf Tournament. A fundraiser to help build affordable homes throughout Essex County, it wll be held at the Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton. In the last year, 10 families have moved into their new or rehabbed homes with 18 more homes permitted or currently under construction in seven different towns. The day starts with a 1 p.m. shotgun and scramble format. A ‘Golden Hammer Ticket’ includes 2 mulligans, 5 raffle tickets, entry into the 50/50 Casino Hole and 2 strings; each of varying length, allowing the player to move their ball closer to the hole. Non-golfers can support Essex County Habitat by participating as a sponsor at any if eight levels. For registration/information, https://www.essexcountyhabitat.org/golf_fore_homes/
North Shore Civic
Ballet's Spring Auction
The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) will hold its annual online spring auction will begin taking bids on Friday, May 20, at 6 p.m. and continue through Friday, June 10. The a 501©(3) nonprofit dance company welcomes volunteers and seeks donations for the auction, which raises much needed funds for scholarships, new choreography, equipment, costuming and resources for aspiring dancers. Individuals and businesses may donate gift certificates, gift cards for hotel stays, car detailing, restaurants, spas, massages, photography, retail stores, craft items, luxury services and more. Also a favorite, tickets to sports events, concerts, performances, theaters, museums and unique experiences. Volunteers may donate their time and/or talents any number of ways. If you're concerned about COVID precautions, call the NSCB at 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com for more information or to drop off or schedule a donation pickup. The auction's website is: www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, the ballet's website is: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/.
{p class=”p1”}
{p class=”p1”}
Athenaeum hosts reading
of Frederick Douglass
On June 12, at 3 p.m., the Salem Athenaeum will host a free public reading of Frederick Douglass’s speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July,” which includes passages read by members of the North Shore community, at the Tabernacle Church, 50 Washington St., Salem. Douglass first gave this speech, perhaps his most famous, in Rochester, New York, on July 5, 1852. The reading will be followed by a reception where discussion is encouraged. Light refreshments will be served. Donations of food, grocery gift cards, or money will be gratefully accepted on behalf of The Salem Pantry.