57th Annual Beverly Homecoming
Set this year for Aug. 3-7, Beverly Homecoming is the annual summer celebration of the community spirit of Beverly. Events include the Annual Lobster Festival and David S. Lynch Appreciation Day, from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, as well as the Homecoming Fireworks, at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. In between, are the Yankee 5K Road Race, Senior Day in the Park, the BevRec Carnival, an ice cream social, Tiny Tots Day, concerts, a family movie night, a pickleball tournament, cardboard boat races and much more. A full schedule of events is available at: beverlyhomecoming.org/events. Questions? Email: beverlyhomecoming@gmail.com.
Danvers free Summer Concert Series
Danvers free Summer Concert Series is making music, starting at 6 p.m., at the Danvers Rotary Pavilion on the following dates: Perfect Crime Band on July 27, Annie Brobst Band on Aug. 3, and Decades of Rock on Aug. 24. All shows take place on the lawn at the Pavillion, on the lawn of the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, so bring your own blanket, chair, bug spray. For more information, visit:https://www.danversconcerts.com/
Salem Day at Kernwood Club
Sign-up for the Sept. 12 Salem Day at Kernwood Club will take place only on July 26, The annual fundraiser for the Kernwood Scholarship Fund is now in its seventh year. Walk-in sign-up will be held at the Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem. Salem residents and city employees sign-up 5 — 6 p.m.: Registration for all golfers runs from 6 to 7 p.m. Please not: registrations after this date wil not be accepted. The cost is $100 per player, payable by check or money order. This year, lunch will not be available. For more information call the Salem Park & Rec Office at 978-744-0924 or
Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross
The 2nd annual Soall Viet Kitchen Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross bike race takes place from noon to 6 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Dane Street Beach and Lyons Park, Beverly, with top professional and amateur bike racers. Boasting a new title sponsor, the Beverly Cyclocross draws hundreds of racers, including members of the U.S. national team to Lyons Park and Dane Street Beach. Learn all about it at:www.gpb-cx.com.
Top Harvard astronomer on Zoom
On Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library of Danvers invites you to join bestselling author and top Harvard's top astronomer Avi Loeb on Zoom discussing his recent critically acclaimed book, "Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth." Lob will lays out his controversial theory that our solar system was recently visited by advanced alien technology from a distant star when a Hawaiian observatory glimpsed an object soaring through our inner solar system, moving so quickly it could only have come from another star. Loeb is the Frank B. Baird, Jr., Professor of Science at Harvard University, chair of Harvard’s Department of Astronomy, founding director of Harvard’s Black Hole Initiative, and director of the Institute for Theory and Computation (ITC) within the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. He is chair of the Board on Physics and Astronomy of the National Academies. and in 2017 was one of Time magazine's 25 most influential people in space. Registration for your Zoom link is required at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Marblehead Summer Dance Performance
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 50th anniversary with the 2022 Summer Dance Intensive Performance on Saturday, July 30,at 1:30 p.m. at the studio, 115 Pleasant St., Marblehead. The performance is free and open to the public, and features students in the MSB's 2022 Summer Dance Intensive. Highlighting ballet, modern, Spanish sevillanas, and more, it will be performed by Ivan Korn, Carlos Fittante, Nancy Murphy, and Marius Petipa staged by the MSB's director, Paula K Shiff. Although the performance is free, free, donations are gratefully accepted to The Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund or the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB), a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization. For more, call 781-631-6262, or e-mail: msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com.
Trustees expand concert series
The Trustees of Reservations is expanding its Summer Concerts Series with tickets now on sale to the public for all shows, ranging from Livingston Taylor to Koliba Afro Pop. More than 50 performances will take place at nine properties across the Commonwealth—nearly double last year. The music will be as diverse as the properties, from large picnic-style shows to intimate performances. Interest is very strong, so act quickly for tickets. The Summer Concerts at The Trustees lineup includes: The line-up includes the Castle Hill Picnic Concert Series in Ipswich, Thursdays, through Sept. 1 Members: $30 per car & Nonmembers: $40 per car. For tickets and entire schedule of all concerts, visit: thetrustees.org/concerts..