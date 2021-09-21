Ipswich Aware Candlelight Vigil
The fourth Ipswich Aware Candlelight Vigil will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Center Green, next to Ipswich Visitor Center, to remember those lost to overdose, and rally through a sharing of stories, music, and resources in support of those struggling with addiction and their families. Ipswich Aware is a community based non-profit coalition working to bring resources and education programs to the greater Ipswich community to promote awareness, education, and prevention of substance abuse in our town. We strive to reduce the stigma of addiction. For more information, visit: www.ipswichaware.org or contact Ilia Stacy, executive director, at ipswichaware@gmail.com or 978-867-1037. If weather is questionable, check Ipswich Aware Facebook Page.
Blockchain and
Crypto and NFTs
On Thursday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m., join digital security expert Mark Horvath at the Salem Athenaum, 337 Essex Street in Salem and learn about the whole new world of Blockchain and Crypto currency. A Senior Director at Gartner, a technology consulting and advisory firm, Horvath — who has a BS in Physics from Pennsylvania State University and a Ph.D. in Astronomy from the University of Massachusetts— specializes in secure application development, quantum computing, and post-quantum encryption and advises clients on how to improve their software development processes. Suggested Donation: $10 members, $15 non-members. Register at: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eijgs8560b5bc022&oseq=&c=&ch=. For more information, call 978-744-2540, or visit. staff@salemathenaeum.net.
Volunteer drivers needed
Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers to cover Ipswich delivery routes. Volunteers work about two hours in the late morning, picking up and delivering meals to older residents. Help elders get a nutritious daily meal with the social benefit of a quick, support visit. As a volunteer, you can keep track of your elders’ circumstances and status changes and alert SeniorCare to follow up with check in. Protocols have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the volunteers and recipients. Work one day a week or five days a week—whatever works for you! Teams from other organizations may also share responsibilies. For more information, call 978-281-1750.
School of Ballet turning 50
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 50th anniversary with a new season of workshops and classes to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. Choose from ballet to ballroom dancing, live online, or in-studio at 115 Pleasant St., Marblehead. Special workshops spotlight Broadway in the ‘Theater Arts Workshop’, a six weeks with Karen Marie Pisani, former Dance Captain and a performer in the National Touring Company of A Chorus Line, Sept. 22 — Oct. 27, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Modern Dance Technique with Ivan Korn, music fundamentals of beat and rhythm and phrasing. Students, 12 + develop choreographic technique, Saturdays, Oct. 2 — 23, 11:30—1 p.m. and Monthly Dance Adventure. World dance workshop includes Balinese, Peruvian Baroque, and Spanish Andalusian Escuela Bolera). Monthly, Mondays, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Dec. 20, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. All levels students 12+ welcome. Register at: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. Questions? 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.com. For classes and all other information, visit: bit.ly/MSBschedule.
The music of
Civil Rights
On Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, will host a Zoom Program with educator, arranger, composer, and director, Galen Abdur-Razzaq. ‘Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement by Flutejuice Productions. This ‘Wrap Around’ program combines a lecture with flute prelude performed by Abdur-Razzaq, and chronicles music from the turn of the century to present day, highlighting artists and their music, influences, and struggles, as well as jazz’s role in advocacy of and funding for the Civil Rights movement through events such as the Freedom Rides and the 1963 March on Washington. A Q&A will follow. Hosted on Zoom and sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. registration for thisevent is required at: danverslibrary.org.
Education Fund Grants available
Salem Scholarship & Education Committee is accepting applications for Education Fund Grants for Salem educational programs, teachers, and organizations. These small grants provide supplemental education funding for local needs and funding for existing adult literacy programs. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 14. For information and application, www.salem.com/scholarship, click the “Education Fund Application”button on the left side of the page. Questions? Contact the Mayor’s Office at 978-619-5600. Please note; Grant funds cannot be used for salaries or stipends.
SSU’s new Bachelor of Liberal Studies
Salem State University is launching a new, flexible academic major in liberal studies, providing an interdisciplinary curriculum, in response to many student needs and allows for a degree completion option at Salem State. It will benefit traditional, transfer and adult learners looking to develop knowledge across a variety of academic areas and grow as creative and critical thinkers. The major is primarily designed to meet the needs of learners with some prior college credits or students who have changed majors and are seeking a pathway to integrate what they have learned and graduate on time, and is offered by the interdisciplinary studies department. For more information, visit salemstate.edu/interdisciplinarystudies or contact Chair Duclos-Orsello at educlosorsello@salemstate.edu or 978-542-6354.
Give blood, get free hair cut
The American Red Cross and its partner, Sport Clips Haircuts, are urging eligible donors to give blood this September to help tackle the needs of patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. More donations are needed to meet the critical ongoing demand as concern rises over a surge in COVID-19. In thanks, those who come to give blood or platelets through Sept. 30 will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut via email. You may schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Salem High hosts “mass class” reunion
The Salem High School Classes of 1980, 1981 and 1982 are holding a joint class reunion on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Danversport Yacht Club from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $60 per person. You can Venmo the money to @Patty-Levasseur (80) or email your class representative for information as to where you can send a check. Class of 1980 Patty (Tremblay) Levasseur at Patty_Levasseur1@msn.com, Class of 1981 Jeanne (Pare) Muse at Artfullyyoursjp@gmail.com and class of 1982 Chris (Nardella) Yobaccio at skipchewy@verizon.net. Include full name (maiden name if applicable) class and contact information.
Ipswich offers 3rd Pfizer dose
Ipswich’s town vaccination clinics can now offer a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals. Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are more likely to have serious disease with COVID-19 and less likely to develop adequate response to the two-dose series of Moderna or Pfizer. An additional dose is recommended for those who have received a primary series of either the Pfizer or Moderna due to a number of conditions and medications. Eligible individuals wishing a third dose should speak to their medical provider for specific recommendations, such as stopping a medication before receiving the vaccine. Town clinic staff cannot offer individualized medical guidance. There is currently no CDC recommendation about the need for a second dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. J&J Booster doses are not currently available, and the Town is awaiting further guidance from federal authorities. Clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts, on Mondays at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. Register at: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. Please choose the “second dose” option.