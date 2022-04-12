Earth Day at Salem State
Explore actions for a just and livable world, as Salem State University celebrates the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day with a series of in-person and virtual events running through April 19. This year’s theme is “Climate Crisis: Actions for a Just and Livable World” focuses on the science and impacts of climate change and solutions including offshore wind with Seth Lattrell, Port Authority Deputy for the City of Salem; climate reporting with Boston Globe columnist Dharna Noor; the role of museums in the climate crisis with Peabody Essex Museum curator Jane Winchell; and a conversation about climate risk and the politics of adaptation in Massachusetts with Associate Professor of Global of Studies Rob DeLeo (Bentley University). All events are free and open to the public. Learn more at salemstate.edu/earthday.
First Church’s Easter 2022 services
All Easter services listed below will be held at the First Church of Wenham, corner of Main and Arbor Streets in Wenham, with the exception of Easter morning service at 6:30 a.m., which will be held at the Wenham Country Club, 94 Main St., Wenham. Phone: 978- 468-4714. All other queries should go to the church at 978-468-4900. On April 14, at 7 p.m., Maundy Thursday Tenebrae service at First Church in Wenham, April 17 at 6:30 a.m., Easter Sunrise Service, at the Wenham Country Club, 94 Main St., Wenham and April 17 at 10 a.m., Sunday Service at First Church in Wenham.