BOSTON — In the five years that the Vineyard Wind I project has been in development or very early construction, it has exceeded all initial projections for job creation and has more than doubled labor-related economic output predictions, the developers behind the country’s first utility-scale offshore wind farm reported to Massachusetts state officials.
The first annual report to the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources came with a significant caveat — federal permitting delayed the project by two years and essentially doubled the length of the development phase — but officials at the Avangrid-Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners joint venture said the report nonetheless shows that the project is turning the “tremendous potential for positive job growth and economic impact that the offshore wind industry will have in Massachusetts” into reality.
Jennifer Cullen, senior manager for labor relations and workforce development, said Vineyard Wind wanted to work with the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and Springline Research Group, the same teams that did a preliminary analysis of the potential job creation and economic impact for the project in 2017, to make as close of an apples-to-apples comparison of estimates and data as possible.
“We were even more excited that, when we went through this process of collecting all the data, analyzing it, really digging deep into where the project had spent our money and what that money had done in terms of job creation, we found that we had already exceeded the estimations for at least the development phase of the project,” she told the News Service this week.
During the project’s development phase between 2017 and 2021, direct Vineyard Wind employment in Massachusetts was 278 full-time equivalent job years. That’s 152 job years more than the 126 job years that UMass Dartmouth estimated in 2017.
The payroll for those jobs and the project’s other expenditures supported an additional 137 indirect jobs during development. In turn, the direct and indirect jobs induced an additional 251 jobs in development, the report found.
“In total, Development phase economic activity generated 666 jobs, $59.3 million in labor income, $79.1 million in value added, and $166.6 million in economic output,” UMass Dartmouth and Spring Line Research concluded.
That compares to estimates of 274 jobs, $29.9 million in labor income, $42.7 million in value added, and $81.1 million in economic output in UMass Dartmouth’s 2017 base scenario, according to the report.
As the first utility-scale offshore wind project in the United States, Vineyard Wind I is at the front edge of a growing new industry that Massachusetts policymakers hope will be an economic engine in the Bay State — not to mention a key contributor to decarbonization efforts. The first annual report from Vineyard Wind, required as part of an agreement with DOER, provides an initial point of measurement.
“Avangrid is proud that our joint venture, first-in-the-nation Vineyard Wind 1 project is delivering on this vision and already exceeding its immense potential for job creation and economic impact,” Sy Oytan, Avangrid’s senior vice president for offshore wind projects, said.
But while Vineyard Wind moves closer to delivering power to the grid, the other offshore wind projects in the Massachusetts pipeline recently went the other direction.
SouthCoast Wind Energy, formerly known as Mayflower Wind, was selected for a 804 megawatt project in 2019 and a 400 MW project in 2021 but has said its combined 1,200 MW project will now come online by 2028, three years later than its first project was expected to begin providing cleaner power to Massachusetts.
And Commonwealth Wind, Avangrid’s roughly 1,200 MW project chosen by Massachusetts utilities in 2021, has said it is no longer viable and sought to scrap the contracts it agreed to last year with utility companies. That project would also come online by 2028 if it is allowed to renegotiate the terms of the contracts.