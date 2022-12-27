DANVERS — Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., has a full schedule of January programs to get your new year off to a great start. Check the list below and save a spot for yourself at any event captures your interest.
Registration is required for all events, both Zoom and in-person, via the the events calendar at: danverslibrary.org.
Thursday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m., Winter Seed Sowing — In person at the library with expert gardener Valeria Kenny Learn how to start gardening while our our world is white with snow.
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m., “Immigrants’ Rights and Asylum Laws” — On Zoom with Professor Sarah Sherman-Stokes, associate director of the Immigrants’ Rights & Human Trafficking Clinic at Boston University School of Law discussing Gov. DeSantis’s recent actions.
Thursday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m., “All Creatures Great and Small: The Real Darrowby Village” — A Zoom program with Anglophile and former UK resident Claire Evans on Alf Wight, English country veterinarian who inspired film and TV series.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m., “This Is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says About You,” — A Zoom program with legendary record producer–turned–brain scientist-author Susan Rogers on Zoom.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m., A Zoom program with Pultizer prize winning authors of “The Ransonware Hunting Team” — Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden discuss their real life technological thriller illuminating the dangers of cybercrime.