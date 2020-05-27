There was no grand parade through downtown Peabody on Monday. Instead, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Memorial Day observance was scaled-back to a handful of city officials, veterans and production crew filming a virtual version of the ceremony at Cedar Grove Cemetery that morning.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt hosted the ceremony with members of the Peabody Veterans Council and Veterans Services Director Steve Patten. Peabody TV broadcast the event live on Channel 9 as well as on its Facebook and YouTube platforms.
"Today is a day we remember those that have served and those that have passed," Bettencourt said. "And the best we can do, as has been said, is to remember, celebrate their lives, celebrate their service and just remember what they've meant."
~ John Castelluccio