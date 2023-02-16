State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold office hours for constituents across the North Shore on the following dates: Feb. 27, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; March 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; March 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., and 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody; March 20, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers.
She will also hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays.
Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com and scroll to the bottom of the page.
Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.