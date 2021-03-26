IPSWICH — Learn to transform natural materials, papers and fabric into puppets with author and artist Marika Mccoola in a free, live Zoom workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27.
Mccoola is a professor and the author of the graphic novel “Baba Yaga’s Assistant.” Using a variety of materials and techniques, Mccoola will lead adult and youth attendees in creating fish and eel puppets. Participants should collect natural materials like leaves, recycled material, paper and fabric in advance. Register online at bit.ly/ecopuppets.
The puppets are part of the Ocean of Rivers event series funded by Mass Cultural Council grants and co-sponsored by the Ipswich River Watershed Association. For more information, go to ipswichriver.org/ocean-of-rivers.