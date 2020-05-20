SWAMPSCOTT — Police Capt. John Alex, the senior member of the Swampscott Police Department, was honored with a social distancing parade for his retirement Wednesday after a 41-year career on the force.
The rest of the department put on the motorized tribute that afternoon, starting behind the football field on Humphrey Street and carrying on through the parking lot at the station.
Alex, who turns 65 on Thursday, helped the department receive state certification from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission in 2016.
