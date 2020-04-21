BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker is extending a shutdown of schools for the remainder of the school year as the state battles a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths.
On Tuesday, Baker said public and private schools won't open again until the fall and recommended residents continue to stay home and practice social distancing.
"It's the right thing to do, considering the facts on the ground associated with COVID-19," Baker said a Tuesday briefing.
Emergency day care centers set up by the state for the children of nurses, health care workers and other front-line medical personnel battling the virus will remain open, Baker said.
Earlier in the day, the state's largest teachers union called on Baker to keep schools closed and allow remote learning to continue "for the remainder of the school year."
"That step is essential for the health and well-being of our students and all public education staff," Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy said in a statement.
Baker declared a state of emergency on March 10 and has taken other preventative steps that have shuttered schools and "non-essential" businesses across the state.
He said the actions have been essential to curbing the spread of the virus and preventing the state's health care system from being overwhelmed with infected patients.
Baker has already extended the shutdown order once and warns that the state would need to see a drop in cases and deaths for at least 14 days before it eased the restrictions.
Data from the state Department of Public Health shows a decline in the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases for the past four days, from 2,262 on April 17 to 1,566 on Monday.
There have been 1,806 COVID-19 related deaths in Massachusetts, and a total of more than 39,643 reported cases since the start of the outbreak.
In Washington, a battle over reopening the nation's economy is heating up, as President Donald Trump pushes to start easing restrictions in early May.
Baker said federal officials have "rightly deferred" to states to make decisions about when to ease stay-at-home advisories and allow businesses to reopen.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.