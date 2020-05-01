BOSTON -- Wearing a mask or face covering is now required in grocery stores, taxis, mass transit and other public places where social distancing isn't possible.
That's according to an executive order issued by Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday, which threatens fines up for $300 for anyone over age 2 who doesn't cover their face.
The order takes effect Wednesday, May 6. It applies to all workers and customers of businesses and other organizations open to the public, including grocery and convenience stores and public transportation.
It exempts people with medical conditions that prevent them from covering their mouths.
Baker said face coverings in public need to "become the norm" as the state continues to battle the virus and looks ahead to reopening the economy.
"You can't always stay six feet away, and even if you can, you probably should wear a face covering anyway," Baker told reporters. "There are two reasons for this: one is to protect you from others, but just as important, to protect others from you."
Baker stressed the use of face coverings and homemade masks, not surgical masks or the N-95 respirators worn by medical workers that have been in short supply.
Until now, the state was only recommending that people cover their faces in public. Many stores already require masks and some communities -- including Salem and Peabody -- have mandated masks in public places.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera issued an executive order earlier in the week threatening a $300 fine for anyone over age 5 who does not wear a face covering in public settings.
While evidence is mixed on the effectiveness of non-surgical masks, health experts say they improve a person's chances of not getting sick or infecting others.
Baker said he believes people are following his stay-at-home advisory and social distancing directives, but he said masks will help prevent further spread of the virus.
As of Thursday, there were 62,205 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,562 deaths in Massachusetts, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Baker said health officials are encouraged by data showing that hospitalization rates remain low. Thursday marked the third day in a row that the state has seen a slight decrease in the number of patients hospitalized with the respiratory illness.
"While there are still hundreds in need, this number has not gone up," he said. "Overall this is a very good sign."
Make Your Own Mask
Making a homemade face covering is easy and can be done with household items, according to public health officials.
If you don't have a sewing machine or needle and thread, you can make a mask with a pair of scissors. Cut the fabric in rectangle strips that fit your face, then cut slits through every layer where the fabric hits the base of your ear. Stick your ear through the slit, and move the remaining fabric behind your ear.
Face coverings should have at least two or three layers to block airborne particles. The outside layer should be a tightly woven fabric, health officials say.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control have published a guide to making homemade masks: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
