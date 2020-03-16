BEVERLY — Mayor Mike Cahill says the new emergency orders from Gov. Charlie Baker Sunday — including closing schools for three weeks, and limiting restaurants to takeout only and group gatherings to no more than 25 people — are in immediate effect in Beverly.
"These measures are necessary as we all have to focus all our efforts now on limiting the spread of COVID-19," Cahill said in a robocall to residents Monday morning. And, he added, social distancing by keeping 6 feet of space between yourself and others and not gathering in groups is the best way to try and limit it.
To that end, he said, sleepovers and playdates would also lead to more spread of the coronavirus not less, as well as climbing on playground equipment and pickup sports games in the driveway or at the park.
"Kids playing together could put their very own loved ones at risk," he said, noting there appear to be many instances where the virus is being spread by people who don't show symptoms. "I realize this sounds extreme and it runs counter to everything we value about our children being active and social in traditionally healthy ways."
But, Cahill said, this is a unique time and no one really has a reference point for this worldwide pandemic. All of the medical and infectious disease professionals are saying these type of measures will help interrupt and slow the spread of the virus, he said.
"Our collective efforts to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19 now can save lives," he said. "Please respect the urgency of this moment."
