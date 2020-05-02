BEVERLY — CareOne at Essex Park, a skilled nursing and rehab center on Essex Street in Beverly, announced the release of a Beverly woman earlier this week who it said was the first patient at the center to recover after contracting COVID-19.
The patient was identified as Janice O'Brien. The news release also included a short video, dated April 29, in which a dozen or so staff members, who are wearing white protective coverall suits and face shields, applaud as O'Brien walks down a corridor into a lobby area of the building.
"I'm happy, in a way, that I'm going home, but I love you guys," O'Brien says at one point in the video.
“Amid an unprecedented time for our health care system, CareOne is thrilled for Janice O’Brien, who bravely endured the ravages of COVID-19,” said Brenna House, administrator of CareOne at Essex Park, in the news release. “Like hundreds of CareOne patients and residents, Janice’s successful outcome reflects the extensive measures in place to keep patients, residents and staff healthy and safe at a time when COVID-19 has placed enormous pressure on all every single skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in the United States.”
House also extended thanks to Mayor Michael Cahill and his emergency management team for assisting CareOne with acquiring personal protective equipment.
“There is nothing better for the well-being and morale of staff at the center than the type of outpouring of support and love we’ve seen from Mayor Cahill, the city of Beverly and local residents.”
According to state data, CareOne at Essex Park, which has 202 licensed beds, has reported more than 30 confirmed cases of coronavirus among its patients. The state data, however, does not report ranges of cases higher than that for long-term care facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.