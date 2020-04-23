The number of COVID-19 cases in Chelsea, a city that's been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus, has more than doubled in the past week, according to new state data.
The latest municipal level breakdown of COVID-19 case numbers in Massachusetts, published Wednesday night by the Department of Public Health, showed that Chelsea remains the community with the highest rate of infection, now at nearly 3,842 per 100,000 people. That's more than twice the next-highest rate, Brockton's 1,794 per 100,000.
There were 1,447 COVID-19 cases in Chelsea as of Wednesday's report, up from 712 the previous week.
While testing may not capture infected individuals without symptoms, Gov. Charlie Baker has also said that increases in case numbers can reflect the higher number of tests being done as well as who is being tested. Testing ramped up in Chelsea this month, along with efforts to provide meals and isolation spaces, after the city was identified as a hotspot.
After Chelsea and Brockton, the communities with the next highest rates per 100,000 are Everett (1,475), Randolph (1,406), Lynn (1,375) and Lawrence (1,367). The statewide rate is about 616 per 100,000, up from last week's 488.
There are 24 towns that have not reported any COVID-19 cases, and 48 communities with fewer than five cases. Boston has the most cases of any municipality, with 6,744, followed by Brockton's 1,763, Worcester's 1,457, and Chelsea.
~ Katie Lannan/SHNS
