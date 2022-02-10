DANVERS — The Danvers Board of Health joined surrounding communities in lifting a mask requirement in town.
The requirement was lifted amid dropping case counts and rising vaccination rates.
"We are no longer under a mandate," board Chair Dr. Thomas McLaughlin said, after the unanimous vote.
"We have said from the beginning we didn't want to keep the mandate any longer than necessary," said board member Dutrochet Djoko, who asked for the vote about half an hour into the hearing.
Danvers joins Beverly, Salem and Swampscott in lifting the mask requirement; Peabody's Board of Health is expected to meet Friday morning to discuss the situation in that city.
Masks will still be required in schools until the end of the month in keeping with the governor's announcement that he was letting the school requirement expire.
Judith Ryan, the public health nurse in town, said as of this week, there are 53 cases among adults and 21 among those under 18. The positivity rate for the town is .09% overall.
As of this week, 77 percent of residents 5 to 110 had been vaccinated.
The board took its vote before a public comment period where nearly 50 people had raised their hands to address the board remotely.
Many of them had praise for the decision, but used the opportunity to take issue with ongoing encouragement of vaccination or tying a future mask requirement to vaccination or case counts.
Others appear to have prepared extensive remarks in opposition to the mandate that had just been lifted, or turning their ire on vaccinations. At least one warned the board -- which includes a medical doctor, a pharmacist with an epidemiology and education background, and a member who works in public health at two area hospitals -- to "do some research."
McLaughlin said the overwhelming number of people hospitalized on ventilators are unvaccinated.
"We're not going to stop promoting it, we're not going to stop encouraging it," McLaughlin said.
"We would not be doing our job if we were discouraging people from getting vaccinated," McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin was visibly frustrated at several points, saying he did not want to be harangued and reminding participants that he and the other members are volunteers who are making decisions based on the best information they have at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.