[Story Developing] Members of the Asian American Commission joined legislators, Boston city officials, and advocates Thursday to publicly condemn attacks, xenophobia, bigotry, and hatred that Asian American and Chinese American communities have experienced in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu, who attended a press conference outside the Statehouse, said her office has received complaints of discriminatory incidents from constituents. She said initially there was misinformation circulating connecting the origin point of the virus to the likelihood that Asian American's might be exposed to or transmitting it.
"We know in times of crisis, especially when there's uncertainty about what will happen, what the timelines might be, that there can be a natural instinct for people to turn that fear into discrimination or trying to find a scapegoat," she said. "We wanted to be clear today that this is an issue, a virus that does not discriminate. Everybody is equally susceptible."
District Attorney Rachel Rollins said her office has not had to prosecute individuals as a result of direct attacks on Asian Americans related to COVID-19.
~ Chris Van Buskirk/SHNS
