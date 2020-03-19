Local public works departments are urging residents holed up in their homes, and no doubt sanitizing everything in sight, against flushing disposable wipes down the drain, even though the products may be marketed as "flushable."
"With the presence of COVID-19 (the coronavirus), many more people are using sanitizing wipes to clean surfaces around their home and office. Even if the wipes are labeled as “flushable.” Please DO NOT FLUSH THEM DOWN THE TOILET," wrote Marblehead town officials in an alert to residents on Thursday.
"These items can clog your household plumbing and the town’s sanitary sewer pipes and can damage critical equipment at the pump stations and the sewer treatment plant. Products that might seem safe to flush down the toilet, such as personal care wipes, dental floss, and paper towels, don’t dissolve quickly — or at all — in water," the alert continues.
That clarion call was echoed by Danvers, Ipswich, Gloucester and Lawrence departments in recent days. "Wipes are not flushable! Please dispose of them in your trash and prevent clogged drains!" wrote the Danvers DPW on its Facebook page.
Gloucester officials further instructed residents to not try and dispose of wipes in their recycling bins either.
Meanwhile, Marblehead and other cities and towns that receive their drinking water from the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority are reassuring residents that the water is safe to drink.
"Customers who receive their water from the...MWRA, which includes Marblehead, do not need to worry about their water containing COVID-19," a notice to Marblehead ratepayers said. "The water provided by the MWRA will continue to meet all health standards. If you are personally concerned about being quarantined, you may feel the need to stock up on medications, food, and other supplies. You do not need to purchase and stock up on bottled water."
Communities that supply their own drinking water, likewise have to adhere to strict health and safety standards just as the MWRA.
