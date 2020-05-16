SALEM — The Class of 2020 at Salem State University may not get to experience the traditional pomp and circumstance of graduation for some time — in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic — but they got a little taste of it Saturday.
The graduates, more than 1,000 of whom stopped by the Central Campus this past week — including on Saturday — to pick up their caps and gowns, organized their own celebratory rolling parade around South Salem that morning prior to university president John Keenan and provost David Silva convening a virtual commencement ceremony at noon.
Approximately 100 decorated vehicles started rolling around 10 a.m. from the O'Keefe Center, where Keenan was also in attendance to cheer on students. In total, about 40 faculty, staff and administrators came out to cheer, according to Nicole Giambusso, a spokeswoman for the university.
The parade then winded around the neighborhood before ending back at the O'Keefe Center.
Later, the brief ceremony, which was conducted via Zoom with students and families dialing in to the videoconference, conferred bachelors and masters degrees en masse to nearly 1,600 undergraduate students and more than 600 students in the university's graduate programs.
The program lasted about 15 minutes, in which Keenan and Silva read passages from their traditional commencement ceremonies that formalize students’ receipt of their degrees.
Shortly after noon, Silva appeared on the screen, in full regalia, to begin the ceremony. Throughout the program, he and Keenan rotated into view. Tiffany Chenault, a professor of sociology, also appeared briefly for remarks on behalf of the faculty.
"It's an understatement to say that today does not look like any of us had planned or hoped," said Keenan, adding that it felt strange to appear before graduates virtually and not shake their hands.
"This shouldn't take away from your pride or accomplishment," he continued, saying life has been "upended in a way none of us imagined."
Keenan praised the graduates for still persevering in their studies while the entire world "changed almost overnight" with the pandemic, and gracefully navigating many of the challenges that posed with both resilience and grit.
"You made me prouder than ever to be a Viking," he said.
Silva, first for the candidates for masters degrees, invited them to rise as they were able for the mass conferral of their degrees. And then, after the bachelors degrees were similarly issued, Silva invited all the undergraduates to join in a time-honored tradition to conclude the ceremony — moving the tassels on their caps from right to left.
A video montage of congratulatory messages from Salem State faculty, which also included the Salem State police, closed out the event.
The university has also encouraged graduates to watch the May 15 commencement address delivered by Oprah Winfrey, which was part of a ceremony hosted by Facebook that featured scores of other celebrities, as well as another upcoming address June 6, at 3 p.m., by former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama that will be broadcast on YouTube.
Salem State is still working to reschedule a traditional, in-person graduation, where the students will be recognized by name, at a later date. Commencement for undergrads was originally set for Saturday, before Salem State closed its campuses and switched to remote learning in late March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.