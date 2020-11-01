Free testing is available to Massachusetts residents at two locations in Salem:
Old Town Hall at 32 Derby Square: Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays from 1 to 6 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Salem High School at 77 Wilson St.: weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Note: These are new hours at both sites, as of Monday, Nov. 2. Both testing sites are closed on holidays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.