The housing market had a strong month in March, but analysts say that'd now only a memory since COVID-19 has rocked the market dynamics.
Over-the-year median home sale prices in March rose 6.5% to $402,000, the Warren Group reported Wednesday morning, while the $419,000 median condo sale price last month was up 19%.
Home sales in Massachusetts were up 3% in the first quarter, compared to the first quarter of 2019; condo sales rose 10.4% over that period.
"The Massachusetts housing market continued its record-setting streak in March, just as the severity of the coronavirus pandemic was beginning to hit home," Tim Warren, CEO of The Warren Group, said in a statement. "From open houses and appraisals to mortgage lending and job security, COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the local housing market and economy. The great irony is that all indicators were pointing to an excellent spring real estate market."
Warren added, "The median condo sale price has now increased by double digits on a year-over-year basis for three straight months as a flood of new luxury condo units reached occupancy. What is uncertain is whether other new units already under contract and ready for occupancy in April — and beyond — will close despite the looming recession."
