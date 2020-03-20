IPSWICH — The town has its first positive case of the novel coronavirus, Ipswich officials announced Friday.
The person is in isolation at home, according to a letter signed by Town Manager Anthony Marino and Director of Public Health Colleen Fermon.
The person is in isolation at home. The public health nurse will be in contact with the person daily until the person no longer needs to be isolated.
The town cannot release information about the person's identity, location, or the circumstances surrounding their contraction of the virus due to privacy concerns and laws, the letter states.
"With increased testing starting to occur, we anticipate that this will not be our last positive case of COVID-19," Marino and Fermon said. "Rest assured, we are following all of the reporting protocols that are in place at the State level as we continue to work hard to keep our residents safe."
The town on Thursday also declared a state of emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.