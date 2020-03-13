SALEM — Jury deliberations in a Salem Superior Court trial were interrupted on Friday morning after attorneys for the defendant raised concerns that jurors might seek to rush through the process over worries about a courthouse employee's exposure to COVID-19.
The jury opted to resume deliberating after Judge Thomas Drechsler told them about the measures the court has taken to clean the Ruane Judicial Center, that the employee has not recently been in either the courtroom or the jury rooms, and that she is on quarantine at home.
However, the state's Supreme Judicial Court issued an order later Friday morning postponing all jury selection in upcoming criminal and civil trials until at least April 21.
In an emailed statement, Trial Court spokeswoman Jennifer Donahue said the SJC's order is effective immediately.
"This order does not affect any case in which a jury has already been empaneled or where a jury has been selected for empanelment; such cases shall proceed through verdict," said the statement.
The process of selecting new grand juries, which typically sit for a three-month period, will be postponed. A new grand jury in Essex County would have been chosen on April 1. Instead, a grand jury currently seated will be extended to April 21.
The SJC also ordered that anyone with any symptoms of or exposure to the virus is barred from entering a courthouse or other state court facility, including probation offices, until further notice.
"We are taking these measures to balance the need to protect the health of court personnel, those who visit our courthouses, and the general public, while attempting to continue court operations to the extent practicable," said Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants in a press release. "This is a rapidly changing situation and we are prepared to take further steps as needed."
This story will be updated.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.