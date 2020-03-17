MARBLEHEAD — The town's schools, which have been preparing emergency meals this week for children stuck at home who qualify for free or reduced meals, are now expanding that service to all students in Marblehead.
Richard Kelleher, the district's food service director, said in an email that the expanded service would begin Wednesday.
All children ages 18 and under, regardless of their lunch benefit status will receive a complete nutritious bagged lunch and breakfast for the next morning, an announcement said.
Pickups can be made between 10 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday, at the Village School, 93 Village St.
The announcement also offered a reminder about social distancing — to keep at least 6 feet of separation between people — and that meals must be eaten away from the pickup site.
Families in the district who can't access the Village School location, but still need lunch services, should contact Kelleher at kelleher.richard@marbleheadschools.org.
