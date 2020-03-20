MIDDLETON — A resident in town has now tested positive for the coronavirus, according to town officials.
"The case appears to be the result of overseas travel and does not appear to be a case of community transmission. The individual and the individual’s family are quarantining as advised by medical professionals," reads a public notice from Town Administrator Andrew Sheehan on Friday.
Sheehan said that privacy laws prevent the town from sharing the person's identity, location or other protected health information.
"We encourage residents to continue to practice social distancing and avoid gatherings, play dates, and other interactions that could result in spread of the coronavirus to you and your loved ones," the notice concluded.
This is Middleton's first confirmed case of COVID-19. Elsewhere on the North Shore, Peabody and Ipswich officials also announced Friday they each have one resident who tested positive for coronavirus, while Salem has three cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.