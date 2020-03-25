BEVERLY — Moynihan Lumber in Beverly is warning customers they may have come in contact with an employee who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
And as a result of that COVID-19 case, the retail hardware section of the store is shuttered for the time being. Business is restricted to outgoing deliveries only while most employees work remotely, according to a letter from general manager Christopher Moynihan to customers.
A counter employee at the store was experiencing symptoms common to COVID-19 on Sunday, according to Moynihan. He said the employee was then tested and self-quarantined.
On Monday, he said, the store learned that the man tested positive for the virus.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with our friend and colleague and we wish him a speedy recovery," he wrote.
Customers who visited the retail hardware store on Saturday, March 21, or up to 14 days prior to that day, may have come into contact with the employee, Moynihan said.
"After careful consideration, and in the best interests of our employees and our customers, Moynihan Lumber of Beverly decided to close the retail hardware store and restrict all business to outgoing deliveries as of Monday," he wrote. "With the exception of our yard drivers and for truck operators, all of our employees are currently working remotely to continue to serve our loyal customers."
Moynihan said they hired a professional cleaning company, ServPro, to deep clean and disinfect the store according to CDC guidelines. They are also working out logistics to provide customers with a safe curbside pickup option in order to reopen the lumber yard.
In the meantime, he urged customers to call the store's main number to order materials and schedule deliveries.
