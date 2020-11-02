As the coronavirus pandemic enters its eighth month, communities across the North Shore are dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, many of them earning designations from the state as moderate or high-risk communities.
Town and city officials from multiple communities issued statements in the past week urging residents to continue following recommended safety and sanitation protocol as case counts begin to spike as the holiday season approaches.
In Beverly, Mayor Mike Cahill said that, based on contact tracing, his community’s move into the red can be attributed in part to more people getting together for private gatherings, like watching a Patriots game. He said friends and families congregating together is even more of a concern heading into Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“This weekend, no parties, please,” Cahill said the day before Halloween. “This is not the time for them. People being together from multiple households is part of the problem.”
There have been 13 positive cases associated with the Beverly schools since Sept. 1, according to a video posted on Friday by Superintendent Suzanne Charochak on the Beverly Public Schools website. Charochak said there was no evidence of transmission of the virus due to in-person learning in classrooms.
Despite the city now being in the red, Cahill said there is no reason at this time to close schools or further restrict businesses.
“We’ve got to be careful not to roll back on things that are not causing the spread,” he said.
Changing numbers
In Salem, which is in the yellow or moderate risk category, there was also a spike last week in active COVID-19 cases. According to a statement released by Mayor Kim Driscoll’s office on Oct. 30, there were 78 active cases at the time, and 44 Salem residents had died from the virus.
In order to combat the spread of the virus and educate the public, the statement said, the city is launching a community-wide campaign called “Knowvember” on Nov. 2 which will encourage as many Salem residents as possible to commit to getting at least two free coronavirus tests in November and December.
“This is the minimum, the minimum we’re asking people for is twice a month,” Driscoll said. “It’s a 14-day incubation period, that’s why we’re focused on those two weeks, and we think it’s an important surveillance tool for us.”
The city is also hosting a public online town hall on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. during which city officials will answer questions about COVID-19 from Salem residents.
In Danvers, which recently moved into the red high-risk category, Town Manager Steve Bartha said the rise in cases is frustrating and disappointing because unlike in the spring, the spike appears to be the result of pandemic fatigue.
“Compliance by organizations as far as cleaning protocols seems to be working really well which is good,” Bartha said. “But what is disappointing is we are still moving into red because we collectively in our private lives are not being as careful as we were.”
He added, “We will collectively suffer the consequences if we remain in red for three consecutive weeks and the commonwealth moves us back in the reopening plan.”
A statement from Bartha on Oct. 26 said 100% of Danvers’ latest cases are from community spread and not outbreaks in long-term care facilities or schools.
Bartha said the best advice he has for Danvers residents is to continue following sanitation guidelines and get tested whenever they feel it is necessary.
The closest free testing sites are those located in Salem.
“In my household too, we are exhausted of having to wear a mask every time we go out. Our hands are raw from washing them. We miss seeing friends, but those remain the most effective tools we have to control the spread in our communities,” he said.
On Oct. 29, Peabody public officials released a statement that also urged residents to avoid becoming complacent by social distancing, wearing a mask and limiting exposure to people outside of one’s household.
The statement said the Peabody health department announced Peabody’s average daily COVID-19 case rate has risen to a level of approximately 12 cases per 100,000 population, which prompted the state to categorize the city as a red, high-risk community.
“Although this increase in cases is not entirely unexpected based on public health forecasts for a resurgence of COVID-19 this fall, and based on similar increases nationwide and across many other cities and towns in Massachusetts, it does serve to remind us of the importance of remaining vigilant,” said Mayor Ted Bettencourt on Oct. 29. “We need to redouble our efforts to follow CDC guidelines, particularly regarding physical distancing and face masks, so that we can reverse this troubling trend and keep our residents safe and healthy.”
The statement, like similar announcements from other communities in the region, cited small events, household exposures and informal social gatherings as the primary cause for Peabody’s transmission rate.
Peabody Public Schools will remain in a hybrid learning model, the statement said.
Ipswich also saw an increase in cases over the course of the past few weeks, prompting the state to move the community into the yellow moderate risk category.
Over the past two weeks, 14 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Ipswich and the daily incidence rate rose to 7.4 positive cases per 100,000 residents from 2.7.
“It’s absolutely essential that residents are vigilant about the steps they need to be taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially during any Halloween festivities this weekend,” Public Health Director Colleen Fermon said last week in a statement. “Please be responsible. Stay home if you feel sick or may have been exposed, wear a mask, and practice social distancing.”
Other communities on the North Shore with yellow designations include Marblehead and Swampscott. Red communities include Middleton and Boxford.
Regional effort
Bartha said North Shore officials are in communication with each other and are all working hard to stop the spread of the virus.
“Beverly, Peabody, Salem and Danvers are distinct municipalities,” he said, “but when you zoom out we really are our own subregion, so it would make sense to be doing things in lock step with one another.”
Bartha added he is in communication with town managers and mayors in other parts of the state as well, and they regularly collaborate and share ideas about how to best handle the pandemic.
Bartha said Danvers and the rest of the region is far better equipped to handle the resurgence of the virus now than it was to handle the initial outbreak of COVID-19.
“Certainly we are better prepared now, and that’s not a singular ‘we,’” he said, explaining hospitals in the region have enough personal protective equipment to last many months as opposed to the spring, when there was a PPE shortage.
“Most municipalities have made adjustments at (town and city halls). For example, we were able to spread out staff, convert small offices, and many employees are working from home. We have mask requirements in our buildings, and we have hand sanitizer stations at every entrance.”
Staff writers Dustin Luca and Paul Leighton contributed to this report. Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
