Beverly Dems caucus Feb. 12
On Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m., Beverly Democrats will convene virtually to elect delegates and alternates to the 2022 Democratic State Convention, on June 3–4 at the DCU Center in Worcester. It will be a hybrid event; in-person alongside virtual. Delegates will endorse candidates for statewide office ahead of the September Democratic primary. COVID-19 precautions will be closely monitored and the Beverly caucus will be held on Zoom, on Saturday, Feb. 12, starting at 10 a.m.. Virtual doors open at 9:15 a.m., speakers at 9:30 a.m., and virtual doors close at 10 a.m. Six ward caucuses will be held simultaneously. Registered and pre-registered Beverly Democrats turning 16 by Feb. 4, may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates to the convention. Youth (ages 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community who are not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply at the caucus to be add-on delegates or by visiting massdems.org/caucus. To register go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcvdu-uqjwuGdeFjVNEv3rrKPdp7zwOKSXZ
Danvers GOP meets Feb. 16
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) will meet Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m., in the Danvers Fire Station Meeting Room, 62 High St. Danvers. The only agenda item is to elect Danvers’ 33 delegates to the 2022 Mass-GOP State Convention on Saturday, May 21, at the Springfield MassMutual Center, 1277 Main St., Springfield. Depending on time and interest, discussion will follow of our existing or new DRTC subcommittee issues; including Danvers School administration, curriculum, and mandates; Danvers Board of Health discussions, mandates and updates; Election Integrity updates; Town Hall style forum for Danvers residents and parents to discuss school concerns, and numerous issues affecting our town, state, and federalism; and, any new issues as time and energy permits. All welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262.
‘Field to Fork’ on Zoom
The Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club welcomes all to “Field To Fork: The Horticulture of the Food We Eat,” via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. Join speaker Michele Fronk Schuckel, as she shares her passion for the art and science of horticulture and healthy eating from the fields. Explore the origins of cultivated crops, the meanings of GMO or Certified Organic. Learn the back story of the agri-tourism industry and the latest developments in sustainable farming. A certified master gardener through the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, she is a practicing nurse, owner of Natural Selections Gardens (http://www.naturalselectionsgardens.com/home.html) and a certified home compost instructor. Free to HWGC members/ A $10 donation is suggested for The Greater Boston Food Bank. Register for a Zoom link at: https://fieldtofork.eventbrite.com
Hamilton Dems caucus March 1
Registered Democrats in Hamilton will caucus via Zoom, on Tuesday, March 1, to elect Delegates and Alternates to the 2022 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention, Saturday, June 4, at the DCU Center in Worcester. Sign-in 6:30 p.m., caucus will be called to order at 7 p.m. Register now for the Zoom link at:https://us06web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZUkf--opz4iGNV9NTLYo3OOtYkLCJYVFwpZ. This year’s state convention will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester. The caucus is open to all registered and preregistered Democrats in Hamilton. The caucus is open to preregistered Democrats who turned 16 years by Feb. 4. They are also eligible to vote and to run for delegate or alternate. Hamilton can elect four delegates and four alternates. Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the convention. For more www.MassDems.org. Questions? Contact Darcy Dale at darcy@hpm1.net.
Grant applications
The Coburn Charitable Society requests grant applications from not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations whose mission is to provide residential, medical and other charitable care and relief for the poor elderly of Ipswich and adjacent towns. Funding preference will be given to applications made for Ipswich residents. Proposals must include a detailed description of the project, project budget, including reference to other project funding sources, and a discussion of measurable ways the project will benefit the population served. Applicants must provide one complete paper copy and an electronic PDF copy both postmarked /dated prior to Friday, March 11. Mail to Coburn Charitable Society c/o Dr. Carl Soderland, 2 Green St., Ipswich, Mass., 01938-0170. Electronic copies go to: carlsoderland1971@gmail.com.Questions? Email Dr. Soderland at address provided. Awards will be announced by April 21.
Ipswich schedules COVID Vaccination Clinics
Registration is open at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann for two COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinics on Monday, Feb. 7, and Monday, Feb. 14, 1 to 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Hope, lower level, 1 Pine Swamp Road. Vaccines are free to anyone 5 and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts. Those 18+ may receive any mix 'n match vaccine or booster. Booster shots will be delivered to those who qualify, whether the patient received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or the single-dose Janssen (J&J). A third mRNA primary series dose is recommended for ages 5+ who are immunocompromised, at least 28 days after the completion of the second mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose. A booster is recommended for age 12+. The CDC recommends staying “up to date” on doses. For digital record, visit: https://www.myvaxrecords.mass.gov. For more booster locations, visit vaxfinder.mass.gov.
Modern Square Dancing
The Riverside Square Dance Club invites you to join the fun at Middleton Congregational Church, 66 Maple St (Rt. 62) Middleton. Classes begin Thursday, Feb. 10 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and run for 10 weeks at a cost of $85 per person. Dance like everyone's watching! It's social, physical, mental, and fun all. For more information visit Riversidesquares.org, find us on Facebook, or call 978 468 2004. Please note, during this time, masks are ra must!
Castle Hill by Firelight
This nighttime outing is just for grownups who want to warm up by a crackling fire pit while they savor hot cocktails from the 1634 Meadery, and munch on empanadas and chili, with live music and a light show. Admission includes onsite parking, entertainment, food, and one drink ticket. Additional drinks may be purchased onsite. This event is entirely outdoors and the Great House will not be open. Ages 21 and older. Where: Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich: When: Fridays, Feb. 11 and 18 and Saturdays, Feb. 12 and 19. Tickets available for 6 p.m. –7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. –9:30 p.m., Trustees Member: $40. Nonmember: $50. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through www.thetrustees.org.
