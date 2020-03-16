BEVERLY — North Shore Music Theatre, following up on the governor's weekend directive for stricter measures to control the spread of coronavirus, says it is canceling upcoming pre-season shows and will be issuing immediate refunds to ticket holders.
The following shows are canceled:
- Macbeth - March 19-20
- A Year With Frog & Toad - March 24-28
- From Stardust to Penny Lane (featuring NSMT Orchestra) - March 29
- Voices of Hope’s Anything Goes - April 4-5
- Frozen, Jr. - April 11
- Broadway Spotlight - April 18
“Our team has been closely monitoring this situation, and in communication with local and state authorities as we work together to devise a plan to tackle this necessary pause,” said Bill Hanney, NSMT owner and producer, in a statement. “We are hopeful that by promoting positive and effective social distancing now, throughout our local communities, we will be able to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and begin the necessary work to return stronger than ever for our musical season in May.”
Ticket holders for these upcoming performances will receive an immediate refund, which may take up to three business days. Patrons with questions can call the Box Office at 978-232-7200.
The theater says the May production of "Mamma Mia!" is scheduled to proceed as planned.
