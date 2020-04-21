The Danvers Alarm List Company, undaunted by the novel coronavirus, donned bandannas, face masks and other types of cloth coverings for their mouths and noses, and marched onward — 6 feet apart — Monday to remember the Colonial militiamen of South Danvers who died 245 years ago.
The group of historical war re-enactors, who are based out of the Rebecca Nurse Homestead, said it was still important to remember Patriots Day this year, as they do every year, by honoring the seven local men who fell at the Jason Russell House in Arlington on April 19, 1775, in the first skirmishes of the American Revolutionary War.
"Due to the current rules on large gatherings and social distancing we have scaled down our usual route," read an update on the group's Facebook page. "We still feel that it is important to honor these men, so we are keeping our number of participants under 10, we will be maintaining 6 foot distance, as well as wearing masks.
"We are going to livestream the ceremonies on our Facebook page as best as we can, and hope that those who wish to watch will do so online instead of in person," the group said, adding that the regular schedule had been modified to include fewer stops on the march and a start time of 9 a.m. instead of 7 o'clock.
Those stops included the Training Field at the corner of Centre and Ingersoll streets in Danvers and burial sites in town for the South Danvers men. Usually, the Alarm List concludes its ceremony at the Lexington Monument on Washington Street in Peabody — which in 1775 was South Danvers — but that was part of this year's adjustment.
The casualties among the South Danvers men were: Samuel Cooke, 33; Benjamin Daland, 25; George Southwick, 25; Jotham Webb, 22; Henry Jacobs, 21; Ebenezer Goldthwaite, 21; and Perley Putnam, 21.
"During this pandemic...we are so limited to the kinds of events we are allowed to join in to have an experience of socializing," says Nora Whouley of the Danvers Historical Society. "The whole world has to cancel events, whether these be national organizations or town organizations. However, there is one thing people are turning to in order to cope with the whole social distancing era: Driving."
Whouley noted that the Danvers Historical Society co-hosted the Patriots Day procession with the Danvers Alarm List Company, Operation Troop Support, and the Danvers Police Department.
She said many volunteers from each organization came together to drive in the procession, which stopped at several historical cemeteries where the re-enactors fired a volley with their muskets to commemorate the war heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Once the ceremonies were complete, the Danvers police led a convoy of vehicles through many neighborhoods in town.
"Surprised homeowners stopped to wave, oncoming cars pulled over to honk, bicycles rang their bells, and I could tell, as a driver, that it really made people’s day(s) to see us driving with our patriotic decorations and celebrating Patriots Day the best way we could," said Whouley. "Although 6, or more, feet apart, participants and on-lookers were close in spirit."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.