PEABODY — Mayor Ted Bettencourt declared a state of emergency for Peabody Tuesday afternoon, saying the coronavirus pandemic situation threatens public safety.
"In light of the ever-evolving situation here in the commonwealth, the difficult decision has been made to close all city buildings to the public, until at least Friday, March 27," Bettencourt said in a statement.
He explained that this is to help limit person-to-person contact while also continuing to provide basic services to residents and business owners. The city has also begun to take steps to cancel "non-essential" government meetings, he said.
"While we certainly understand this situation is not ideal, we are proceeding with the well-being of our citizens and staff in mind," the mayor said, adding an encouragement for people to closely follow guidelines from state and federal public health authorities on safe sanitary practices.
The public is asked to use the city's online resources for bill payment and either email or call with any questions. "Essential" business with the city that requires an in-person visit will be conducted outside of city buildings by appointment.
Residents can also use the drop box on the Chestnut Street side of City Hall for bill payment.
Specific instructions and phone numbers for each city department can be found on the city's website, www.peabody-ma.gov.
