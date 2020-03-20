PEABODY — City health officials announced Friday that a Peabody resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The person, who was not identified, is following recommended isolation protocols and the Peabody Health Department will be in regular contact with the person to monitor their status and condition, according to a press release. The Health Department is also working to identify and provide guidance to all close contacts of the person.
“I know the thoughts of our entire community are with the affected individual and their family, and that the city of Peabody will come together to support each other through this trying time,” said Mayor Ted Bettencourt in a statement.
“COVID-19 is an evolving situation,” said Health Director Sharon Cameron. “The Peabody Health Department and other key city departments have been preparing for this threat for some time. The risk level throughout Massachusetts is rising and we now know that COVID-19 is in our community. We will continue to update the public about the level of risk in our community through the city’s website at www.peabody-ma.gov.”
Social distancing continues to be the most important precaution against COVID-19, health officials say.
Schools will remain closed until April 6. Other city buildings, including City Hall, public libraries, the Senior Center and other offices will also remain closed but will continue to offer essential services. Playgrounds have been closed to the public as well.
Food establishments have stopped on-premises consumption, and certain personal care businesses, social and civic gatherings, and religious services will be ordered to cease per directive of the Peabody Board of Health.
On Friday, three cases of COVID-19 were also confirmed in Salem residents, and one in Ipswich.
