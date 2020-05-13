[Story Developing] Plans for bringing students back to the K-12 schools that have been physically closed to Massachusetts students since March will not be included in the report due next week from Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening advisory board, but a separate education-focused panel has begun to "wrestle with what school might look like in the fall," Education Secretary James Peyser said Wednesday.
Peyser told lawmakers on the Education Committee that Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley has put together a working group to develop a re-entry plan that will be dependent on "continued improvement and stabilization in the overall public health data" around COVID-19.
There is little doubt, Peyser said, that a return to classrooms would "require stringent protocols to ensure social distancing, personal hygiene, and effective cleaning, along with daily measures to assess student and staff health, testing protocols, and systems for contact tracing, isolation, and quarantine."
"There is no question that remote learning will be a much larger factor in planning for the next school year," he said. "Even if we are able to start school in a quasi-normal fashion, we have to be better prepared for the possibility that in-person education will be interrupted again."
Peyser and Riley testified during a remote oversight hearing the committee scheduled to explore the status of the state's K-12 schools and remote learning during the COVID-19 crisis.
"Never before has a situation so drastically and rapidly altered the way education is provided to every student in Massachusetts," House Chair Alice Peisch said.
The committee is also slated to hear testimony from associations representing school committees and superintendents, district officials from Beverly, Revere and rural communities, and the Rennie Center for Education Research and Policy.
~ Katie Lannan/SHNS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.