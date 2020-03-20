SALEM — The Salem Board of Health on Friday announced that three Salem residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
All three patients are currently doing well and are isolated at home, according to a statement.
“Cases of cases COVID-19 have been reported in every state, as well as across Massachusetts,” said Health Agent David Greenbaum in the statement. “The Salem Board of Health and the City of Salem have been preparing for the last several weeks for the arrival of COVID-19 in our community."
Officials are investigating all three cases and will be contacting those believed to have come in contact with any of the residents.
"If you have not been contacted by the Salem Board of Health, you are not considered a contact of one of these cases," the statement read.
Anyone determined to have had had direct, face-to-face contact with one of these cases is being told to stay home and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
