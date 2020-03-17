SALEM — Effective immediately, Salem Hospital will no longer allow visitors or others to accompany patients into the hospital unless they meet specific criteria.
The hospital, in announcing the latest changes to the visitor policy on Tuesday, said staff will also begin screening all visitors at the hospital's busiest entrances for COVID-19 risk before allowing them to enter the premises. Access will also be limited at other entrances on the campus.
The exceptions to the visitor restrictions are as follows:
- Selected critical care patients
- Pediatric – one parent or guardian only
- Birthplace - one support person may accompany/visit pregnant/postpartum mothers
- Special Care Nursery – two parents or one parent and one support person may accompany/visit a neonatal patient
- Inpatient Psychiatry – at discretion of care team based on legal and clinical requirements
- ED/Outpatient – one attendant per patient if necessary
All visitors must be over 18 years old. They will also be encouraged to remain 6 feet from patients at all times, limit visits to 15 minutes, and wash or sanitize their hands before visiting a patient room.
The hospital says these measures are to protect patients, staff and the community, against the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus.
Visitors and patients who need to come to Salem Hospital are encouraged to use the main entrance (Davenport 4) and Children's entrance (57 Highland Ave.).
Other entrances may be closed or offer limited access. The Emergency Department will remain open 24/7.
Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert in Gloucester — which are both part of the Beth Israel Lahey Health network — implemented similar restrictions on visitation policies Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.