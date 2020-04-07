SALEM — An employee of the Salem Market Basket store has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the store announced Tuesday.
"Market Basket has learned that an associate from our Salem, Massachusetts location, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, has passed away after a brave battle with the virus," said spokeswoman Justine Griffin in a statement.
Two other employees of the store have tested positive for the virus, Griffin said. They are now self-quarantining with their families and other close contacts.
The store declined to provide any information about the worker who died, citing deference to her family.
“Although we are not able to share any details about our associate, in deference to her family, the entire Market Basket community is deeply saddened by this loss,” said Griffin.
The worker was last at the store on March 26.
Griffin said counseling is being offered to her family and co-workers.
"We have reported this information to public health officials and followed their guidance and have brought in a specialized cleaning crew to clean and disinfect the store, as an added precaution.”
This story will be updated.
